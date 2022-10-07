BMW M8 Coupe Is a Category 5 Hurricane With 900 Metric Horsepower

After having their way with the M2 CS recently, G-Power has now presented another bundle of upgrades for a different BMW, the mighty M8 Coupe.
It is available in one-of-four stages, and two Hurricane configurations, the RS, and RR, with the latter being also the most powerful of the bunch.
Knocking on the door of hypercars, the Hurricane RR proposal for the BMW M8 Coupe unleashes a menacing 900 ps (887 hp / 662 kW) and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque. The RS variant has identical thrust, and lower output, rated at 840 ps (828 hp / 618 kW).
Moving over to Stage 4, which was dubbed the GP-820 by the tuner, it has 820 ps (808 hp / 603 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft). Stage 3, or the GP-780 as G-Power refers to it, brings 780 ps (769 hp / 574 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft). Stages 2 and 1, namely the GP-740 and GP-700, boast 740 ps (730 hp / 544 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft), and 700 ps (690 hp / 515 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) respectively.
Again, G-Power chose to keep the performance close to its chest, so we don’t know how quick their tuned M8s are. The stock car, however, can do the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in just 3.0 seconds, aided by the 625 ps (616 hp / 460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque produced by the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8.
Scrolling through the tuner’s website, we found that besides the multitude of power upgrades, they have other parts for the M8 on their shelves. The new hood, grille, and rear wing, made of carbon fiber, can be fitted to the car, alongside a decal set, and a variety of wheels. The steering wheel can be replaced by one of two versions, with or without LEDs, and there are premium floor mats available too. Last but not least, a full leather interior can be ordered as well.
