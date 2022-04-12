The 2023 BMW X7 Facelift Is Here, It Keeps the V8, Adds the iDrive 8, and Lots of Styling

Let’s get this out of the way first. BMW sent us all the information about the 2023 X7 LCI to show it to you now, but the worldwide market launch will start in August. This means that you’ll have to wait a little bit for it to come to your favorite dealer. Knowing how well BMW treats its loyal customers, you may be able to put down a deposit and be among the first that spec a new X7 and, implicitly, take delivery of the first units coming into your area.
You may already know this, but the X7 was important and necessary for the Bavarian automaker. The Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Volvo XC90, and the Audi Q7 were all minding their own business reaching a lot of customers, while those who wanted a BMW were stuck with the X5 and didn’t have any room to push a little higher upmarket.
Now, here we are. Four years have passed since the introduction of the first full-size luxury SUV with a BMW badge. The company is now ready to upgrade it and has a lot of improvements to show off. Here’s everything new about the refreshed Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). That’s what BMW calls its all-wheel-drive premium SUVs that aren’t designed to really go off-road.
Guess what? The leaks were right! The 2023 BMW X7 facelift or X7 LCI comes with the split headlights design and 23-inch wheels! But there’s more than this to know about the car.The all-new BMW X7 comes with three engines at launch
The facelifted Bavarian SAV will keep the 530-HP V8 and the inline six-cylinder diesel we already know from the previous generation of the X7 and other BMW models, while adding a new straight-six gas engine. All these power units are electrified with the 48V mild-hybrid solution, which adds an electric 12-HP motor. What’s fantastic is that the tiny thing can produce 147 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque alone.
The X7 LCI with a V8 under the hood will be known as BMW X7 M60i xDrive, confirming the previous rumors we’ve told you about when we’ve shown that the upcoming facelifted X5 M50i will be rebadged as the X5 M60i. Even though it’s electrified for the new X7, the power figures are the same. The engine, however, will benefit from a reinforced crankshaft drive, a new blow-off valve, and a redesigned oil pump. Furthermore, when you’re coasting on the highway in Eco Pro Mode, the V8 shuts down and the small electric engine takes over while coasting, helping you save fuel.
Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). EPA hasn't rated it yet.
The automaker shortened the opening time of the intake valves, included a switchable rocker arm for the valve’s exhaust that can interrupt gas exchange, added a new active coil that allows the ignition system to work with the new combustion process, and the variable camshaft (VANOS) works electrically now. All this technical progress allows for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time of 5.8 seconds, which is 0.5 seconds faster than the outgoing X7 xDrive40i.
Furthermore, this powertrain variant is the only one that allows the X7 to move entirely with zero-emission at lower speeds, and that’s why the xDrive40i will come with an acoustic warning for pedestrians.
There’s also a diesel engine that’s kept mostly for European, Asian, and Australian markets. The X7 xDrive40d will feature new steel pistons and make the same 340 HP and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque. At the same time, it will benefit from the option to temporarily increase the power output. This means it can go up to 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) with the help of the mild-hybrid system.
There’s no plug-in hybrid (PHEV) solution available for now, and that’s mainly because the battery for this system is situated in the trunk. In the X7, that space is reserved for extra passengers. That’s why the X5 will come as a PHEV, and the X7 won’t. However, this is telling us that the next X5 PHEV that’ll be renamed to X5 xDrive50e will truly be more powerful.
The 2023 BMW X7 will come with a new eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission that will have the Launch Control and Sprint Functions. As shown above, the power output can be altered temporarily to get more out of the entire powertrain for short amounts of time. The driver will be able to activate this option called Sprint by pulling the left-hand shift paddle for at least one second. BMW also installed a new transmission oil pump and new torsion dampers, modifications that promise increased efficiency and smoothness.
The German carmaker says its new SAV comes with a “striking front end” for a “potent visual impact” that signals a “progressive and exclusive style.” We can’t disagree with that. The vehicle looks, dare we say it, good! There were a lot of worries regarding the new split headlights design, but the production version doesn’t look like it’s trying to force something unusual. Some of us might’ve expected the slim front lights to get even slimmer, but BMW’s solution isn’t a bad one. It’s somewhat reminiscent of a certain Genesis vehicle, and it looks like it’s ready to satisfy the Chinese market, but it’s not a deal-breaker.
And no, don’t say it squints at you. The top part is smaller because it’s used only for daytime running lights (DRLs) and turn signals, while the bottom one houses the low and high beams.
The front bumper has also been redesigned to accommodate the new lighting signature, and it makes a very good job at hiding the main part of the headlamps. If you’re not into BMWs, you might think they’re just vents that were aerodynamically sculpted in the name of efficiency.
There’s also a new, enlarged grille that borrowed the lighting effect that debuted on the X6. The grille bars have a bi-color look and come with chrome insertions.
The L-shaped taillights, however, are where BMW made the best modifications. It has a bolder look and a 3D design that’s clear and serious at the same time. For some reason, they’re very good at making the rear of their cars look extremely attractive. If you think about it, the i4, the iX, and now the new X7 all look very good from behind, while the front section awakens some criticism in fans.
BMW’s new large SUV comes with 14 exterior colors, which include: Sparkling Copper Grey metallic, Frozen Pure Grey metallic, and Marina Bay Blue metallic. If you’re looking for something unique, then BMW will charge you about 10% of your car’s total price to provide you with Individual colors.iDrive 8 is here for the 2023 BMW X7
You might be used to facelifts that change minor things on a car, but the Bavarians are not joking around with their LCI models. The interior is also getting some improvements. For starters, the iDrive 8 with the curved displays measuring 12.3 inches and, 14.9 inches, respectively, are included. Touch, voice, and gesture control are available for both the driver and the passenger, with the car now being able to distinguish between the two.
The physical climate control buttons are gone. You’ll have to use the display to adjust the temperature, but BMW thought you might not like it. That’s why the automaker has added an enhanced automatic function that vents the cabin as it sees fit or to your liking if you adjust the settings yourself for the system. Also, there’s five-zone automatic climate control, but it’s optional.
The interior gets a new ambient light bar we’ve seen on the preview of the new 7 Series and i7. It uses LED to light up some graphics and either the X7 lettering or the M logo for the M60i version. It also signals if the car is locked or unlocked and even shows an incoming phone call.
For the X7 LCI, BMW decided to offer heated comfort seats in the front, the three-section panoramic roof, front-collision warning, the Driving Assistant, Cruise Control, Parking and Reversing Assistant, and Merino leather (only in Europe for now) as standard.
BMW also brings out Augmented View, a navigation gimmick that’s useful when traveling in new areas. It provides a live video feed on top of which are put different guiding signs.
Finally, the SAV can be ordered with the M Sport Pro package on top of the M Sport one to add extended Shadow Line trim, M Sport brakes with black calipers, and seatbelts with contrast stitching. For the six-cylinder engines, BMW also adds the M Sport exhaust system. There’s also the M Performance Parts catalog for those customers that want to add a little pizzazz.
