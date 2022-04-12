The 2023 BMW X7 Facelift Is Here, It Keeps the V8, Adds the iDrive 8, and Lots of Styling

The all-new 2023 BMW X7 has received a long-awaited facelift. The company calls this rejuvenation a “Life Cycle Impulse” (LCI), and that’s why you’ll see it sometimes referred to as the BMW X7 LCI. Everybody wanted to see what the Bavarian carmaker can do to improve its already good and made in the USA large SUV, so now we know everything. Here’s what you should keep in mind about it.