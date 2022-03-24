2023 BMW iX M60 Configurator Is Up in the U.S., We Built Our Own

BMW’s new iX M60 is at your disposal in digital form. You can now choose your favorite combination of colors and wheels, while picking the options or packages you like most. There is some standard equipment and stuff that doesn’t cost anything, but no BMW is great without some extras. We’ve even built our own so you can compare your iX M60 with ours!
The 2023 BMW iX M60 is the German SUV that wants to give you the pleasure of travelling without thinking about gas prices but will also serve as a powerful machine at your disposal. With 610 HP, all-wheel-drive from an efficient dual-motor setup, an EPA range of 280 mi (450 km) provided by a 111.5-kWh battery, and a 0-60 mph (0-96.5 kph) time of 3.6 seconds, this Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV, as BMW correctly calls its SUVs that won’t go off road) will surely make you feel like you’re special.
With the configurator now up for the whole U.S., we’ve taken a crack at it and built or own. That’s how we’ve discovered some relevant stuff you should know. For starters, the manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) is $105,100. This is without the $995 destination and handling fee. Now expect it to climb.
There are seven colors available with no charge. Only Storm Bay and Aveturin Red – both metallic – require $1,950 extra. We went with Mineral White Metallic for the “daddy panda” look. For the appropriate boulevard attire, we specced the iX M60 with 22-inch M Aero Bi-color Bronze Wheels that also add the same accents for the vehicle’s exterior. For the $950 they cost, we also get non run-flat performance tires. We can’t recommend you the same, since this might mean a shorter range and a harsher ride.
With a white exterior complimented by bronze accents, the interior of our iX M60 must also get some special treatment. For $3,500 more, we chose the Castanea Chestnut – a blend of dark red and black that adds leather to all the seats and “leatherette” to other parts you touch. The pazazz continues inside with the Titanium Bronze accents. It might not look like much in the photos, but you’ll sense the difference when you’ll touch and feel your own car if you pick this option too.
Next, we’re skipping the luxury package. This is a performance oriented SAV, so there’s no need for crystal-like glass and wood. Too bad this means we gave up on soft-close doors. Instead, we wanted to splurge on the BMW i blue seatbelts. It’s an EV, so a contrasting color is fitting! They’re a must for just $300, but it would’ve meant sticking with a black interior. So, no blue seatbelts either.
Traffic is a mess sometimes, so we went with the Driving Assistance Professional Package that includes automatic cruise control, cross-traffic aids, the 360-degree parking cameras and more for $1,900.
The configurator is informing us that we get the two years of complimentary 30-min charging sessions with Electrify America. We told you about it already, but it’s good to know that it’s there.
And we reached the last step: the MSRP. Our 2023 BMW iX M60 costs $111,775 without destination and handling. It might seem like a lot, but with the plethora of standard features (like the Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system) that you get, and the competition that this SAV has, we’re looking at a good offer. Too bad it might take a while to arrive. But if others waited two or three years for a pickup, then you can wait a couple of months for your next BMW all-electric performance SAV, right?
Don’t forget to share your builds with us. Ours is attached down below.
