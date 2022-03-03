2022 BMW X7 M50I Takes On an IX 50 in a Drag Race, Feels the Wrath of the Electric

BMW is looking to transform half of its fleet to electric power by 2030. If this were a relay race, the X7 would be handing the baton to the iX. But is the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 any better than its older sibling? Well, there's a lot to compare, but Mat Watson of CarWow thought it better to test the two where it matters the most - on tarmac.
The Bavarian automaker has always been ahead of its game. It debuted its first electric BMW i3 in 2013 and, at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (2022 CES), stunned the world with the first-ever color-changing automobile, the iX M60.
While the new breed of electric BMWs still harbor elegance, performance, and unique driving experience, the German automaker has made a design departure. The iX is wider, has a curvier rear-side, sunken door handles, and still maintains the massive iconic grille (though functionless).
It comes in three variants, the xDrive40, xDrive50 and the soon-to-be-released M60. Watson's xDrive50 packs two electric motors making 523 HP and 765 Nm of torque. It can go from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.4-seconds. Both the xDrive50 and the M60 come with an all-wheel-drive as standard. The xDrive50 costs £94,000 in the UK.
The 2022 BMW X7 M50i, on the other hand, is the epitome of luxury. It oozes opulence and is the largest SUV from the German automaker. It comes with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 paired to an 8-speed automatic and is making 530 HP and 750 Nm of torque. The 2022 BMW X7 M50i costs £97,670.
The iX beats the M50i hands-down on paper, but it's important to remember it's heavier by 30 kg, at 2,520 kg.
Last week, an i4 M50 faced the wrath of the M3 Competition. But, this time, the iX put the ICE where it belonged - in the past. The xDrive50 crossed the quarter-mile mark in 13 seconds while the X7 finished 0.2-seconds later. It's safe to say, BMW's SUV EVs are ready to take over the ICE.
