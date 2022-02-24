BMW Wants You To See the 2022 i4 and iX Again, Invite Only Available for Some States

Multiple BMW centers across the U.S. are getting ready to welcome clients, fans, and those that might want to see what the Bavarians have in mind when it comes to EVs. The i4 and iX are coming to select states first with this opportunity for a private view before being available nationwide.
If you’re the type of person that wants to experience things before anyone else or you simply like to enjoy the latest products, then BMW has you covered. If you live in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, or Texas, then you’ll have the chance to sign up. There are multiple centers dedicated to this viewing opportunity.
“Two of the most highly anticipated all electric BMW vehicles are coming to a BMW Center near you for an unveiling, and your BMW Centers are inviting you to join us at a series of private events where you will be among the first to lay eyes upon it. You won't want to miss this exclusive opportunity,” says BMW in an official announcement on its website’s events section.
While this might be a good way for BMW to generate some new leads from southerners, keep in mind that some dealerships (like the one in Huntsville, Alabama) might let the public attend this event without an invitation or a previous sign-up. You'll just have to show up.
But for centers that respect the rule imposed by the authorities with regard to the current health situation and by the carmaker, remember the spots are limited. You’ll have to decide if you want to see one of the cars or both now. If not, you’ll surely have to wait before test driving the latest BMW EV.
Events are not happening all the same time, so if you find yourself traveling you can check what location suits you best.
BMW is planning on showing the iX M60 and the i4 M50, but for now there’s no driving involved. The number of cars the automaker has is limited. You’ll just have to do with admiring and touching.
If this whole thing feels like it’s overdue, remember that not all dealerships had the chance to show the iX and the i4 together at the same time last year.
