3D Printed House Zero in Texas Aims to Be the Pioneer of a Whole New Genre of Homes

We’re no strangers to ICON’s 3D printing technology, as we’ve seen what its Vulcan printer is capable of a bunch of times. And one of the most impressive structures to be shaped by this innovative machine is the House Zero, which is described by the company as the first in a new genre of homes.
For those who are unfamiliar with ICON’s field of activity, the U.S.-based company specializes in building 3D houses and constructions, using its Vulcan system. The 3D printing machine works with a substance called Lavacrete, which is a type of polymer concrete. It is capable of 3D printing structures up to 3,000 sq ft. (279 sq m) in size.
The House Zero project was announced in 2021 and it was a collaboration between ICON and Lake Flato Architects. It is located in Austin, Texas, where ICON already built four homes on East 17th Street, as part of a new housing development for 3Strands.
But back to our mid-century modernist-looking house ranch, it offers over 2,000 sq ft. (185 sq m) of space and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Its curved walls are made using the popular Lavacrete mix, insulation, and steel for reinforcing. ICON and Lake Flato cleverly placed the windows and doorways throughout the house in order to let plenty of light in and minimize the need for electrical lighting during the day.
The rounded corners allow for “softer, more naturalistic circulation routes throughout the home”, as explained by ICON, with House Zero being conceived as an inviting and comfortable family home, but built in a new, innovative way.
While the parties involved in the project haven’t yet announced their intention to put House Zero on the market, they will showcase it in the near future. Those who are interested in visiting the 3D printed house in person can do so on March 13 and March 14, from 9 am to 6 pm, by signing up for a tour. The exact address is 1700 Riverview Street, Austin, Texas.
Those who can’t make it to Texas in time can take a virtual tour of it via the video below.
The House Zero project was announced in 2021 and it was a collaboration between ICON and Lake Flato Architects. It is located in Austin, Texas, where ICON already built four homes on East 17th Street, as part of a new housing development for 3Strands.
But back to our mid-century modernist-looking house ranch, it offers over 2,000 sq ft. (185 sq m) of space and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Its curved walls are made using the popular Lavacrete mix, insulation, and steel for reinforcing. ICON and Lake Flato cleverly placed the windows and doorways throughout the house in order to let plenty of light in and minimize the need for electrical lighting during the day.
The rounded corners allow for “softer, more naturalistic circulation routes throughout the home”, as explained by ICON, with House Zero being conceived as an inviting and comfortable family home, but built in a new, innovative way.
While the parties involved in the project haven’t yet announced their intention to put House Zero on the market, they will showcase it in the near future. Those who are interested in visiting the 3D printed house in person can do so on March 13 and March 14, from 9 am to 6 pm, by signing up for a tour. The exact address is 1700 Riverview Street, Austin, Texas.
Those who can’t make it to Texas in time can take a virtual tour of it via the video below.