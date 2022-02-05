Watch the iX xDrive50 Climb a Ski Slope Effortlessly

BMW Korea decided it`s a promising idea to show the capabilities of the new iX by sending it on a winter trip. The carmaker organized a vacation for the all-electric German SUV in Hongcheon, South Korea. There iX had to face a challenge head-on: climb a ski slope and prove it can do insane stuff.
Nobody in their right mind would ever take an iX on such an adventure, but BMW Korea had this idea and it didn`t want to let it go. The Vivaldi Park Ski World was prepared well in advance for this. The snow was enough, and the climb was deemed possible.
Without any introductions or pep talk the driver got in the car, smashed the pedal to the metal in the xDrive50 variant of the iX, and went up the hill.
With a real estimated range of between 365 km or 226 mi (cold weather, highway) to 720 km or 447 mi (mild weather, city) and 515 HP sent to all its wheels, the BMW iX xDrive50 started off in a lively manner. With its Hankook winter tires it managed to grip and push forward even though all it had contact with slippery snow.
The driver seemed to be easily in control of the heavy giant along the way, even though the ski slope was starting to become challenging. He managed to keep the car in check at all times while reaching speeds up to 64 kph (39.7 mph).
Dubbed by BMW as being the ultimate electric driving machine, the EV SUV covered a distance of 1.35 km (0.8 mi) on the Jazz and Classic ski course in a little under two minutes. The slope reached a median inclination of 12 degrees, while the maximum was 18 degrees. Pretty cool, right?
Now all we have to do is await the real Super Bowl madness.
Without any introductions or pep talk the driver got in the car, smashed the pedal to the metal in the xDrive50 variant of the iX, and went up the hill.
With a real estimated range of between 365 km or 226 mi (cold weather, highway) to 720 km or 447 mi (mild weather, city) and 515 HP sent to all its wheels, the BMW iX xDrive50 started off in a lively manner. With its Hankook winter tires it managed to grip and push forward even though all it had contact with slippery snow.
The driver seemed to be easily in control of the heavy giant along the way, even though the ski slope was starting to become challenging. He managed to keep the car in check at all times while reaching speeds up to 64 kph (39.7 mph).
Dubbed by BMW as being the ultimate electric driving machine, the EV SUV covered a distance of 1.35 km (0.8 mi) on the Jazz and Classic ski course in a little under two minutes. The slope reached a median inclination of 12 degrees, while the maximum was 18 degrees. Pretty cool, right?
Now all we have to do is await the real Super Bowl madness.