2023 BMW X7 Facelift Leaks, Has the New Split Headlights and 23-Inch Wheels

BMW’s biggest SUV to date is ready for a makeover. The 2023 X7 will get a facelift that will be introduced this year. This leak published on Instagram shows us what changes we can expect. Here’s what we know so far.
BMW pioneered coupe SUVs with the X6, and now almost everybody is doing it, but the German manufacturer came with a bigger, three-row SUV pretty late to the market. The X7 was a much-needed competitor for Mercedes-Benz’s GLS or for Land Rover’s Range Rover. Now, after four years of production, the Bavarian giant is getting a new exterior and an updated interior – something we were already expecting since we saw last year’s spy shots.
The BMW X7 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse – that’s how Germans name their facelifts) was leaked in Belarus by the carmaker’s branch on the official website. Someone was looking to add the current X7 as the main photo on the homepage and accidentally chose the new car instead of the current model.
According to this leak, we can see the new split headlights are installed on the 2023 X7. The small LED daytime running lights (DRLs) get their own section, while the adaptive or Laserlight beams are sitting right under them. It looks like it squints at you, doesn’t it? It also gives us some serious 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe vibes, but this is BMW’s newest design language that was confirmed in its recent Media Day, where we saw the 2023 BMW 7 Series and the all-electric i7. As it recently happened with BMW's newest models, we'll have to reserve judgment for when we see the car in person.
Surprisingly enough, the grill doesn’t appear to be much larger than the current one, but the front bumper gets a new design that’s cleaner and a little bit more angular. The hood also looks more muscular, and the wheels with a very familiar BMW design appear to be 23-inch ones.
The facelifted X7 is expected to drop in August this year when we will also find out that BMW’s changing its power denominations in line with what the iX showed us: the X7 M50i will become the X7 M60i. There’s also talk of electrifying all the Sport Activity Vehicle’s (SAV, as the Germans name their SUVs) powertrains with the mild-hybrid 48V system.
While we haven’t seen any pictures of the interior yet, it’s entirely possible the new iDrive 8 with its new layout will make an appearance.
What do you think about it? Share with us your thoughts in the comment section below.
