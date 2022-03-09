Manhart MHX7 650 Is the Real Unofficial BMW X7 M

Anyone in the market for the closest thing to a BMW X7 M, because the Munich auto brand isn’t interested in making one in case you forgot, can turn to the Alpina XB7.
That model brings the typical looks inside and out, more refined chassis, and tuned oily bits, boasting 621 ps (612 hp / 457 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. However, there are even punchier alternatives out there, and the Manhart MHX7, based on the M50i version, is just one of them.
A rather flashy proposal compared to the normal BMW X7 and the Alpina XB7, it has had its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine tuned. The OPFs have been removed, an in-house auxiliary control unit has been installed, and a sports exhaust system, with four carbon fiber tailpipes, is part of the upgrades. The result is 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 920 Nm (679 lb-ft) of torque. Manhart didn’t say anything about the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph), yet it probably needs less than the 4.0 seconds, as that's how quick Alpina’s model is.
About those brash looks, they are defined by the matte black vinyl wrap and golden decal set that is a common sight on the tuner’s projects. A carbon fiber chin spoiler contributes to the revised stance of the SUV, matching the diffuser attachment. The side mirror caps were made of the same lightweight material.
For the wheels, Manhart has chosen the so-called Classic Line, giving it 11x23-inch bi-tone, in black and gold, which spin around the gold brake calipers, and are shod in 295/35 tires. These are not the best-looking alloys we’ve seen on the X7, but they do match the overall theme. You may not be able to tell just by looking at the pics shared by the tuner, but the vehicle now has 25 mm (1 in) less under its belly, and this is where they have called it a day.
