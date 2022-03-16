2023 BMW 7 Series and BMW i7 Will Have Crystal Glass Headlights and a Cinema Screen

BMW’s flagship comes in a pair of two now. The Bavarian automaker will officially introduce the 2023 BMW 7 Series and the 2023 BMW i7 next month. For now, we have some interesting details about both cars. Here’s what we know.
As BMW confirmed during the Media Day held on Wednesday, the new 7 Series will be introduced as an internal combustion engine (ICE) model with mild hybrid (mHEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains, while the i7 will represent the first time the carmaker builds its flagship in pure electrical vehicle (EV) form. The i7 will join the iX and the i4 and it will be the most powerful 7 Series with over 600 hp – a possible confirmation of the fact that the V12 is gone for good.
While there are not many technical details revealed, BMW said it changed its lighting signature and the grille “for a modern and distinguishable aspect.” It also looks like the design we saw in the testing mule photos made it into production and the flagship will come with split headlamps that will have the upper part made from “exclusive crystal glass.” The new grille, as is already the case with the X6, will be illuminated.
Oliver Zipse promised that the new 7 Series engines are efficient and ready to welcome the Euro 7 standard. The Chairman of the Management Board also confirmed that all of BMW's plants will eventually be turned into "i" production facilities.
But the real revolution is happening inside, where the 2023 BMW 7 Series and the i7 will both have the latest iDrive, new interior lighting, and a new sunroof with updated lightning function called the Sky Lounge. There will also be a completely new lighting strip called the “interaction band” that is complemented by new functions and haptic feedback. This is meant to attract our attention, as the automaker doesn’t say what it does exactly or how it will be integrated into the new interior design philosophy.
BMW seems to overpass even its own Rolls-Royce with the “Theatre Screen,” a 30.9 in (78.7 cm) display that guarantees next-level rear-seat entertainment. The 8K screen comes out of the roof of the car when the owner wants it, which might signal a retractable OLED solution. Passengers will be able to enjoy a cinematic experience by using their preferred source of entertainment, including popular streaming services. In some levels of equipment, it might also be possible to have the rear area of the cabin separated from that of the driver.
With these details now uncovered, it’s clear that BMW is planning an unforgiving offensive against its main rivals and is looking to steal market share from Mercedes-Benz.
BMW also said that what’s happening in Ukraine is “touching everyone,” and the company confirmed it worked with UNICEF by donating €1 million euro and will continue to support Ukraine’s neighboring countries.
BMW admitted that it would also face some supply challenges, but factories in Munich are reopening this week. The MINI factory in Oxford is the only one that remains closed for the moment. The carmaker also said it doesn't expect any normalizing for the chip crisis.
