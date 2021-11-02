Mars Surface Swells Into Amazing Patterns, They’re a Sign of Water or Magma

5 2023 BMW 7 Series Will Hark Back to the Original 7 Series

3 2023 BMW 7 Series Could Look Like This, Feature More Self-driving Tech

1 Unlikely Rivals: Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo Races Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 and It’s Really Close

More on this:

2023 BMW 7 Series Hits the ’Ring, Looks Like a Hyundai Kona Sedan on Steroids

It’s been a while since we last saw the new-gen 2023 BMW 7 Series out in the open, but the Munich brand’s flagship sedan is still being tested in different environments, including the Nurburgring, which is where these prototypes were spotted. 11 photos



The split lighting signature up front, which flanks what appears to be an even bigger grille yet not as big as the one on the



Taking a closer look at the back reveals that the taillights have become slimmer. In order to tie it down to its predecessor, designers might link them together with a chrome strip and light bar. Another novelty is the positioning of the rear license plate holder, which was moved from the trunk lid to the bumper. Two small reflectors are positioned on each side, though by the looks of it, they might be provisional.



Details surrounding the underpinnings are rather scarce at the moment. Nonetheless, the all-new 7er, which will take on the likes of the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class and facelifted



Besides the usual internal combustion engines that might vary from inline-six units to V8s, the architecture supports plug-in hybrids too, and even battery-electric powertrains. That is hardly a surprise, considering that the automaker plans to launch the



Believed to premiere sometime next year, it has now gained the final production headlights, which look similar to those of the facelifted X7 , it too in the testing and fine-tuning phase.The split lighting signature up front, which flanks what appears to be an even bigger grille yet not as big as the one on the new M3 and M4 , among others, makes it look like a Hyundai Kona on steroids. The ones mounted closer to the hood are actually the daytime running lights, whereas those that sit further down illuminate the road ahead.Taking a closer look at the back reveals that the taillights have become slimmer. In order to tie it down to its predecessor, designers might link them together with a chrome strip and light bar. Another novelty is the positioning of the rear license plate holder, which was moved from the trunk lid to the bumper. Two small reflectors are positioned on each side, though by the looks of it, they might be provisional.Details surrounding the underpinnings are rather scarce at the moment. Nonetheless, the all-new 7er, which will take on the likes of the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class and facelifted Audi A8 , will supposedly be built around a brand new and very versatile platform, which, in turn, is understood to become the foundation stone of every vehicle made by BMW in the future.Besides the usual internal combustion engines that might vary from inline-six units to V8s, the architecture supports plug-in hybrids too, and even battery-electric powertrains. That is hardly a surprise, considering that the automaker plans to launch the zero-emission i7 , which will bring the fight to the Mercedes-Benz EQS and other such rides.