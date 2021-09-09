Unlikely Rivals: Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo Races Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 and It’s Really Close

Even though you’re looking at two very different vehicles, which would normally never have a reason to meet on a drag strip, this still makes for a very interesting straight-line race. The reason for that is simple: when’s the last time you saw an Alpina B7 take on a Mercedes-AMG GLE SUV? Probably somewhere between maybe once and never, right?
Now that we’ve got that settled, let’s investigate what makes both of these cars special, starting with the people hauler. Since neither the title nor the description of the video mention the term ‘S’ with regards to the GLE, we’ll just have to take the uploader's word for it and assume this is the “entry-level” Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 and not the more powerful GLE 63 S.
If it was the latter, its 5.5-liter V8 biturbo engine would have put down 577 hp (588 ps) and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque, whereas the non-S version was good for a maximum output of 550 hp (557 ps) and that’s only if you also opted for the Performance Package, otherwise it would just be 518 hp (525 ps) to go with 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.
In terms of 0-60 times, this 2017 AMG GLE 63 could get there, on paper, in about 4.2 seconds, while the ‘S’ variant needed 4.1 seconds. Both are considered very quick SUVs, even by 2021 standards.
Now the Alpina, which is a B7 Bi-Turbo model, based on the G11 BMW 7 Series. Its power comes from a 4.4-liter twin turbocharged V8 engine, with upgraded turbos, revised cooling and a few other minor mods, resulting in a power output of 600 hp (608 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It needs 3.6 seconds in order to hit 60 mph (97 kph), and it’s been known to cover a quarter mile in 11.9 seconds.
Now, as far as this drag race is concerned, we’ll let you see for yourselves who won and by what margin.
