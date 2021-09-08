Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Races Regular Hellcat, Come Ride This Horsepower Wave

Those of us that thought the Challenger would never be the same after the discontinuation of the Demon were pleasantly surprised by what came next. The Hellcat Redeye was first to fill that void, followed by the Super Stock.
While neither of the two produced as much power as a Demon could on 100 octane fuel or higher, they still came pretty close. So, whether you’ve got the Redeye or the Super Stock, odds are you’re going to be quicker over a quarter-mile than your friend with the SRT Hellcat.
Just how much quicker? Before we let this clip answer that question (with regards to the Redeye), let’s look at the numbers. With the Demon extinct, Dodge saw fit to increase power output on the SRT Hellcat for the 2019 model year from 707 hp (717 ps) to 717 hp (727 ps), to go with 656 lb-ft (890 Nm) of torque and a new dual-vent hood.
The Hellcat Redeye on the other hand is more or less a downgraded Demon, where the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 produces 797 hp (808 ps) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque. Still, that’s a healthy increase over the standard Hellcat motor.
Other Redeye-specific highlights include things like a reinforced ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox, a track-tuned suspension, plus a few other minor upgrades.
The Super Stock is even more potent at 807 hp (818 ps), but this particular straight-line duel only involves the standard Hellcat and the Hellcat Redeye, so let’s stick with those two.
You’ll see two different Hellcats take to the drag strip, neither of which featured the newer dual-vent hood Dodge introduced for the 2019 model year. This means 707 hp apiece. Their rivals, two separate Redeye models, would have both featured a 90-horsepower advantage.
There’s no use hoping for an upset here. The standard Hellcat was never going to win. Furthermore, the Redeye put on a great show and if we compare the time set by the red Hellcat versus the time set by the purple Redeye (in the second race), there’s 0.8 seconds between them. That’s almost a full second.
