1970 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1969 Dodge Super Bee, The Judge Takes a Beating

Modern cars may be significantly quicker than their classic counterparts at the drag strip, but nothing beats a pair of old muscle cars fighting for V8 glory on the ole quarter-mile. Especially if the cars in question are a 1970 Pontiac GTO and a 1969 Dodge Super Bee. 6 photos



In the first lane, we have a 1970 Pontiac GTO "The Judge," powered by a massive, 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) Ram Air IV V8 rated at a solid 370 horsepower and 445 pound-feet (603 Nm) of torque. This Poncho uses an old-school, four-speed manual with a pistol grip shifter to lay all that oomph to the ground and it's as green as they get.



Just check out that metallic green exterior with yellow accents and the matching upholstery inside the cabin. It doesn't get better than this! If you're nuts for green, that is.



Power? Well, the Super Bee hides an even bigger engine between the front wheels. We're talking about a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 good for a whopping 390 horsepower and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of twist. But while the GTO flaunts a manual gearbox, the Super Bee packs a three-speed Torqueflight automatic.



Before you hit play, you should also know that both cars are quite rare in this configuration. Pontiac assembled only 627 GTOs with the Ram Air IV and manual transmission in 1970, while Dodge built only 661 Super Bees with the automatic in 1969. So it's safe to say that this is a rather rare encounter at the drag strip.



