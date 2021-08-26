BMW 5 Series and 7 Series Set to Get Electric Versions, X1 EV Also Happening

BMW is set to launch several new electric vehicles in its range in the next two years on top of the already announced models. So, after the launch of the iX3, the reveal of the i4 and iX, the German brand will offer an electric version of the 7 Series.
That is just the start of the plan that BMW has laid out. In 2022, BMW will launch the first-ever electric 7 Series, which will be built at the Dingolfing factory in Germany. Also in 2022, BMW's Regensburg plant is set to start building the electric X1.
Both electric versions will share production lines with their internal combustion-engined counterparts. The X1's cousin from MINI, the Countryman, will also get an electric version, which will be made in Leipzig starting 2023.
The Dingolfing factory will start making the electric 5 Series from 2023, alongside its 7 Series and 5 Series production line neighbors. With the i4, 5 Series EV, and 7 Series EV, BMW will have most of its core model range covered by electric versions.
Traditionally, the core model range from BMW consists of the 3 Series, 5 Series, and 7 Series, and the i4 could be considered a spin-off of the 3 Series' body derivative. BMW plans to offer at least one electric version in all segments the company is currently active in, with a few exceptions.
While those exceptions were not mentioned or detailed yet, it is clear that BMW will not make an electric version of every car in its lineup. Not right now, and not in the next few years. Do not hold your breath for electric convertibles just yet, but do not rule them out for all eternity.
By 2031, BMW wants to sell about ten million fully electric vehicles. To put things into perspective, BMW wants to sell two million all-electric cars by 2025, so the most sales would happen in the second part of the said decade. In just four years, BMW wants EVs to account for a quarter of its total sales, which will be an impressive objective once achieved.
As Automotive News notes, BMW will launch a new platform in 2025, which will be called Neue Klasse (New Class in German). The said platform will be imagined for EVs first, but it will also work for plug-in hybrid drivetrains, gasoline-only models, and even diesels.
BMW wants to use it for various models in its range, and the German conglomerate could even use it on Rolls-Royce models. With that into account, the Neue Klasse platform name is confusing as it refers to another move made by BMW over four decades ago when it launched its "New Class" of models.
Since the platform is meant to be used even by Rolls-Royce, it will fit its combustion engines longitudinally, but that will not matter when electric models are concerned.
Both electric versions will share production lines with their internal combustion-engined counterparts. The X1's cousin from MINI, the Countryman, will also get an electric version, which will be made in Leipzig starting 2023.
The Dingolfing factory will start making the electric 5 Series from 2023, alongside its 7 Series and 5 Series production line neighbors. With the i4, 5 Series EV, and 7 Series EV, BMW will have most of its core model range covered by electric versions.
Traditionally, the core model range from BMW consists of the 3 Series, 5 Series, and 7 Series, and the i4 could be considered a spin-off of the 3 Series' body derivative. BMW plans to offer at least one electric version in all segments the company is currently active in, with a few exceptions.
While those exceptions were not mentioned or detailed yet, it is clear that BMW will not make an electric version of every car in its lineup. Not right now, and not in the next few years. Do not hold your breath for electric convertibles just yet, but do not rule them out for all eternity.
By 2031, BMW wants to sell about ten million fully electric vehicles. To put things into perspective, BMW wants to sell two million all-electric cars by 2025, so the most sales would happen in the second part of the said decade. In just four years, BMW wants EVs to account for a quarter of its total sales, which will be an impressive objective once achieved.
As Automotive News notes, BMW will launch a new platform in 2025, which will be called Neue Klasse (New Class in German). The said platform will be imagined for EVs first, but it will also work for plug-in hybrid drivetrains, gasoline-only models, and even diesels.
BMW wants to use it for various models in its range, and the German conglomerate could even use it on Rolls-Royce models. With that into account, the Neue Klasse platform name is confusing as it refers to another move made by BMW over four decades ago when it launched its "New Class" of models.
Since the platform is meant to be used even by Rolls-Royce, it will fit its combustion engines longitudinally, but that will not matter when electric models are concerned.