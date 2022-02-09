2023 BMW 7 Series Engine Lineup Reportedly Leaks, Auf Wiedersehen V12, Hallo V8 PHEV

BMW will launch a worthier opponent to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Audi A8 with the new generation 7 Series that is currently in the testing phase.
We’ve seen all sorts of prototypes being driven in the open, so we have a pretty good picture of what it will look like, but do we actually know anything about the powertrains? Well, now we do, thanks to a report published by AutoBild, which sheds light on the diverse engine family.
The German auto firm has already announced its plan to ditch the V12 due to the stricter emission regulations, but the V8 isn’t going anywhere. In fact, the brand’s upcoming flagship sedan, understood to be based around a new architecture and feature semi-autonomous driving and 5G connection, will pack the twin-turbo 4.4-liter mill in the 750i and 760i. The V8 will allegedly pump out 545 ps (537 hp / 401 kW) and 635 ps (626 hp / 467 kW) respectively.
Customers who’d rather go greener should be able to order the 745e with a 400 ps (394 hp / 294 kW) plug-in hybrid. Versions with roughly 500 ps (493 hp / 368 kW) and 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) are understood to become available as well.
Moreover, these will be joined by the usual gasoline units, including 3.0-liter six-bangers, in the 735i and 740i, with 275 and 375 ps (271-370 hp / 202-276 kW) respectively, albeit with mild-hybrid assistance, and by diesel lumps, at least on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, which will also feature the 48-volt technology. A battery-electric variant, dubbed the i7, will take on the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Audi e-tron GT, and Tesla Model S.
Due to its evolutionary styling, the all-new BMW 7 Series will be instantly recognizable. It will have a big grille flanked by the new LED headlights, as well as flush-mounted door handles and slimmer taillights. The grand unveiling is expected to take place later this year, and in all likelihood, it will make its way to North America as a 2023 model.
