BMW Might Ditch 8 Series Coupe and Convertible After This Generation, Rumors Say

BMW is not planning to continue making the 8 Series Coupe or Convertible after the current generation concludes its production cycle. While this is not official information and is just a rumor, the German marque may decide to restrict the 8 Series to a Gran Coupe body style starting with its third generation.
The decision regarding the end of the line for the 8 Series Coupe and the 8 Series Cabriolet is one related to sales, as well as European regulations. If the current models do not show signs of exceeding expectations on the former part, the German marque will have no choice but to decide that the ongoing generation of these models will be the last of their kind.
Stricter emissions regulations in Europe and other markets have made several manufacturers reconsider their offering in niche segments, and having a luxury coupe and a luxury convertible is never going to bring incredible sales results, but it will be a statement.
Once emissions regulations force manufacturers to cut their biggest engines from their ranges in fear of average fleet CO2 emissions, the statement described above will have to be made with electricity instead of V8 power. According to reputable sources quoted under anonymity by BMW Blog, the next-generation 8 Series will only come in Gran Coupe form and with an all-electric propulsion system.
The same source told the BMW-focused publication that the 8 Series Gran Coupe is the most popular body style in the line-up, and this makes sense due to its practicality. The successor of the 8 Series Gran Coupe is believed to be referred to internally as the G77 in BMW-speak.
The model will continue to have the CLAR architecture, which can support anything from diesel and mild-hybrid to plug-in hybrid and electric. Since a 2026 production debut is mentioned, the source claims that the latter will be the only option in the range and that it would bridge the gap between the upcoming i5 and the facelift of the i7.
Remember, now, that these are unconfirmed rumors at this point, so BMW might still offer an 8 Series Coupe in 2026, or even a Cabriolet for that matter, but do not get high hopes of ordering a brand new 840d in five years from now.
