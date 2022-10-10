Renault Megane E-Tech Gets the RS Treatment, Wants a Piece of the EV Sporty Crossover Pie

Turning a traditional car into a crossover isn’t something unheard of, as several automakers have done it, including Renault, whose Megane E-Tech isn’t a Megane at all.
It officially greeted the audience at the 2021 Munich Motor Show, having been previewed by a concept the previous year, and it is based on the CMF-EV architecture shared with the Nissan Ariya.
The non-E-Tech Megane, on the other hand, features a much more versatile construction, the CMF-C/D, which is also used on a variety of other vehicles, from the Kadjar, Talisman, and Scenic, to the Nissan Qashqai/Rogue Sport, Mitsubishi Outlander, and Mercedes-Benz T-Class, to name but some.
As every petrolhead and their pet knows, the Renault Megane is offered in a sporty RS trim too, which rivals the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Hyundai i30 N, Ford Focus ST, and Honda Civic Type R. This has gotten several enthusiasts thinking about a possible hot version of the Megane E-Tech, and rendering it into reality was kdesignag on Instagram, who shared several virtual pictures of the model on social media over the weekend.
Retaining the overall looks and proportions of the Megane E-Tech, the Megane E-Tech RS, the e-RS, RS-e, or whatever you want to call it, borrows some design elements from the front-wheel drive compact hot hatch. Certain elements in the front and rear bumpers, deleted badge on the tailgate, and new wheels are some of the highlights of this project, alongside the yellow paint finish contrasted by a few black elements.
A sportier take on the Renault Megane E-Tech would need some upgrades in the power department too, and since it would make it a bit too expensive for its own good, we doubt that the French automaker has something similar planned for it. But who knows, we might be wrong, and such a model might be in the pipeline. So, if it is, would you be interested in making it yours?
