Renault Megane E-Tech Gets the RS Treatment, Wants a Piece of the EV Sporty Crossover Pie

More on this:

1 Renault Megane RS Will Retire at the End of 2023, No Successor in Sight

2 Renault Megane E-Tech Develops an Appetite for Cones During Moose Test

3 Renault Megane E-Tech Opens for Pre-Order in the UK, Pricing and Specifications Announced

4 Driving the All-New Megane E-Tech Electric Is More Like a Dance Than Just a Simple Ride

5 Golf GTI Clubsport Drag Races Civic Type R and Megane RS for Quarter-Mile Glory