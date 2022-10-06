Honda Prologue Is a Chevrolet Blazer EV With Japanese Styling

Honda made a deal with GM to use the Ultium platform and have an EV to sell in the U.S. without investing too much. As we already told our readers, most Japanese carmakers are waiting for solid-state cells to invest in electric cars. That made Honda create an electric SUV based on the Chevrolet Blazer EV. Thanks to the Japanese automaker, we now have an idea of how big GM’s electric SUV is: the American car company did not disclose any measure for it. Honda did.

9 photos