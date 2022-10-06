Honda Prologue Is a Chevrolet Blazer EV With Japanese Styling

Honda made a deal with GM to use the Ultium platform and have an EV to sell in the U.S. without investing too much. As we already told our readers, most Japanese carmakers are waiting for solid-state cells to invest in electric cars. That made Honda create an electric SUV based on the Chevrolet Blazer EV. Thanks to the Japanese automaker, we now have an idea of how big GM’s electric SUV is: the American car company did not disclose any measure for it. Honda did.
The Prologue is 192 inches long, 78.3 in wide, 64.7 in tall, and has a wheelbase of 121.8 in (3.09 m). That’s the same wheelbase as the Cadillac Lyriq, which shows the premium electric SUV is also related to the Honda and the Blazer EV. If you check their glasshouses, the similarities are there for anyone to see. Luckily, all three brands managed to create unique designs for all of these vehicles, kicking out any possibility of badge engineering.
Ironically, Honda has just released the dimensions and did not talk about range, power, or torque. GM did, which allows us to have an idea of what the Prologue may offer its customers.
The Cadillac Lyriq has a 102-kWh battery pack that offers an estimated EPA range of 312 miles (502 kilometers) in the RWD derivative. The Blazer EV’s best estimate is 320 mi (515 km). The Cadillac has a 255-kW (342 hp) rear motor with 440 Nm (325 pound-feet). The AWD version offers 373 kW (500 hp) and 610 Nm (450 lb-ft). Curiously, the Blazer can be FWD, RWD, or AWD. Expect the Prologue to offer similar numbers. The one in the pictures is AWD.
Honda said it will put the Prologue for sale in 2024, which is quite some time to wait. That probably has to do with GM’s availability to produce it. Before making the Prologue to Honda, the company will worry about delivering the Blazer EV in the summer of 2023. With that, the Japanese carmaker gains time to start manufacturing its own EVs on the Honda e:Architecture in North America. The plan is to make that happen by 2026.
