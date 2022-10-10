2024 BMW iXM Silently Roars to Digital Life as the First-Ever, All-Electric M SUV

Not to be confused with the 1989 to 2000 Citroen XM, the BMW counterpart recently sprung to life in the real world as the BMW M division’s second-only exclusive vehicle and first-ever plug-in hybrid full-size luxury CUV.
Naturally, just like it happened with the 4 Series (plus M3 and M4 siblings) or the X7 plus i7 and 7 Series, controversy surrounding its polarizing design soon followed. And it is for good measure, as it seems that BMW tries to stand out in the car designing crowd no matter the consequences. But, of course, some people just make lemonade when given lemons, even if only across the digital realm.
As such, the 2023 BMW XM has quickly turned into a star attraction – for both negative and (a few) positive reasons – for the big crop of automotive virtual artists out there. And some were quick to reimagine it as something else while a select few tried to cope with the styling and move some cool new ideas forward.
One of them is also the pixel master better known as SRK Designs on social media, who decided to subtly play with the CGI perspective of the recently introduced 2023 BMW XM PHEV and imagine the potential 2024 BMW iXM, the first-ever fully-electric M GmbH SUV! Well, that is something entertaining, and a potentially cool menace for the equally quirky iX.
Alas, it is also not necessarily without logic since the Bavarian automaker might seek to explore the full potential of the XM way of life if the current iterations prove successful. However, it remains to be seen how those two fair against the cream of ultra-luxury and super SUVs already on the market or upcoming, such as the Ferrari Purosangue. Plus, if ever real, the iXM would need to churn out even more ponies than the already bonkers 735-hp ‘Label Red’ XM!
