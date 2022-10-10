Need for Speed Unbound to Feature More Than 140 Cars, Biggest Lineup in the Series

EA and Criterion announced last week a brand-new entry in the Need for Speed series, which will be released in early December. Need for Speed Unbound is a departure from the typical visual style of the series, but gameplay-wise that new title promises to bring back some of the most fun and addictive activities from the previous installments.
The upcoming game features an all-new art style that combines elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars in Need for Speed history. Speaking of which, developer Criterion has already confirmed the entire lineup of cars that will be available at launch.
Below are the first 30 cars that players will be able to unlock and drive in Need for Speed Unbound, but the official list contains no less than 143 models, the highest number of vehicles in a Need for Speed game:
Keep in mind that all these cars will be available at launch, so any DLC that Criterion plans to release in the future will only increase that number (if they introduce new cars).
Surprisingly, Need for Speed Unbound will not be available on previous generation consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but fans will be able to play it on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X/S on December 2.
- Acura NSX 2017
- Acura RSX-S 2004
- Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2016
- Aston Martin DB5 1964
- Aston Martin DB11 Volante 2018
- Aston Martin DB11 2017
- Aston Martin Vulcan 2016
- BMW M3 2006
- BMW M3 Evolution II 1988
- BMW X6 M 2016
- BMW M3 2010
- BMW M5 2018
- BMW Z4 M40i 2019
- BMW M4 Coupe 2018
- BMW M2 Competition 2019
- BMW M1 1981
- BMW i8 Coupe 2018
- BMW M4 GTS 2016
- BMW M3 Convertible 2010
- BMW M4 Convertible 2017
- BMW i8 Roadster 2018
- Bugatti Chiron Sport 2017
- Buick Grand National GNX 1987
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2020
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2020
- Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965
- Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017
- Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2014
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013
- Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967
