autoevolution
Car video reviews:
 

Need for Speed Unbound to Feature More Than 140 Cars, Biggest Lineup in the Series

Home > News > Videogames
10 Oct 2022, 10:10 UTC ·
EA and Criterion announced last week a brand-new entry in the Need for Speed series, which will be released in early December. Need for Speed Unbound is a departure from the typical visual style of the series, but gameplay-wise that new title promises to bring back some of the most fun and addictive activities from the previous installments.
Need for Speed Unbound screenshot 6 photos
Need for Speed UnboundNeed for Speed UnboundNeed for Speed UnboundNeed for Speed UnboundNeed for Speed Unbound
The upcoming game features an all-new art style that combines elements of street art with the most realistic looking cars in Need for Speed history. Speaking of which, developer Criterion has already confirmed the entire lineup of cars that will be available at launch.

Below are the first 30 cars that players will be able to unlock and drive in Need for Speed Unbound, but the official list contains no less than 143 models, the highest number of vehicles in a Need for Speed game:

  1. Acura NSX 2017
  2. Acura RSX-S 2004
  3. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2016
  4. Aston Martin DB5 1964
  5. Aston Martin DB11 Volante 2018
  6. Aston Martin DB11 2017
  7. Aston Martin Vulcan 2016
  8. BMW M3 2006
  9. BMW M3 Evolution II 1988
  10. BMW X6 M 2016
  11. BMW M3 2010
  12. BMW M5 2018
  13. BMW Z4 M40i 2019
  14. BMW M4 Coupe 2018
  15. BMW M2 Competition 2019
  16. BMW M1 1981
  17. BMW i8 Coupe 2018
  18. BMW M4 GTS 2016
  19. BMW M3 Convertible 2010
  20. BMW M4 Convertible 2017
  21. BMW i8 Roadster 2018
  22. Bugatti Chiron Sport 2017
  23. Buick Grand National GNX 1987
  24. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2020
  25. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2020
  26. Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965
  27. Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017
  28. Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2014
  29. Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013
  30. Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967

Keep in mind that all these cars will be available at launch, so any DLC that Criterion plans to release in the future will only increase that number (if they introduce new cars).

Surprisingly, Need for Speed Unbound will not be available on previous generation consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but fans will be able to play it on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X/S on December 2.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Need for Speed Aston Martin DB5 Chevrolet Corvette racing sim arcade sim car racing police chase
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories