Need for Speed Unbound to Feature More Than 140 Cars, Biggest Lineup in the Series

More on this:

1 EA Announces Need for Speed Unbound, Launches in December

2 New Need for Speed Game To Be Revealed in July – Report

3 Valve Kicks Off Steam Racing Fest With Loads of Great Deals on Dozens of Games

4 NFS Porsche: Rookie to Ace Test Driver in 34 Challenging Steps

5 Need for Speed, DiRT, GRID Series Get Massive Discounts in EA/Codemasters Sale