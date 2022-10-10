BMW XM Gets Demoted to Subcompact Duties, Serves as Next-Gen X2 Template

Even among the constant fan harassment from BMW designers that create disparate yet outrageous styles for various models, the Bavarian brand still has many diehard enthusiasts.
No matter the 4 Series, M3/M4 big grille, or the flagship split-headlight setup (and some other crazy ideas), it seems that no adversity will convince BMW aficionados to abandon the premium German ship. Instead, when BMW designers give them lemons, they certainly know how to make CGI lemonade.
Of course, that is only valid across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. There, some pixel masters know how to make the most of what BMW presents them. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, here is yet another good case in point presented courtesy of the CGI expert better known as Theottle on social media, who continues to tempt our imagination with cool or quirky BMW transformations.
So, a few of the latest behind-the-scenes making-of videos have been dedicated to the Bavarian brand – or at least lightly touched on its ideas. For example, we saw a more compact Ferrari Purosangue sporting an X4’s roofline, the 2023 BMW XM donating its least cringey part (again the roofline) to help deliver a virtual M760e Touring, or a practical yet frightening BMW M5 CS station wagon sounding like a family’s dream.
Now, it is the right digital time for yet another morphing based on the latest and (arguably) greatest, the XM plug-in hybrid SUV. According to the author, the new high-riding flagship reminds him of “an edgy, extra-large X2. And with that, I render my impression of the next generation X2. It loses some of the XM's quirky details and gains X1's door handles, rear spoiler, and fin antenna.” But once we finally see it in full, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
