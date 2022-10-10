Revived Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Looks Angry Enough to Eat a CGI Mazda MX-5 Miata

Not long ago, we heard that a certain Italian model that many hold dear will make a comeback. Albeit, it will be a fully electric vehicle, so perhaps tradition is out of the question.
Back in spring, the Alfa Romeo CEO confirmed the brand’s fabled Spider nameplate will make a full EV return within the next half-decade or so. But, of course, some people cannot possibly wait that long to get their cabriolet desires fulfilled. And some of them can also do something CGI about it.
So, according to the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, now is the right time to reinvent the Spider, albeit with a digital 4C twist. What do you mean, ‘what is a 4C?’ That would be the carmaker’s ill-fated, mid-engine sports car produced between 2013 and 2020 with the desire to offer a nimble four-cylinder sports car with a little engine in the middle and coupe or Spider bodies.
Alas, the brand failed to uphold the Mazda MX-5 Miata law of sweet little and nimble sports cars – make it as fun and affordable as possible. The Alfa Romeo did have adequate power, to the turn of 237 horsepower, but the price which was closer to a Porsche 718 Boxster without the proper panache did not help sway people in its favor.
Anyway, now the pixel master does not necessarily care about the marketing issues that bewildered the little 4C. Instead, the CGI expert just wanted to imagine how the Alfa Romeo Spider could look like in 2022 if the Italian automaker built it on the basics of the defunct 4C. Frankly, it seems angry enough that it did not survive past the initial 1.75-liter turbo original generation that it could swallow that nimble and lovable Mazda MX-5 Miata whole!
