1968 Chevrolet El Camino Shows Dreamy Blue and Black Striped Attitude, It's Cheap

Not long ago, America was still enamored with the Ute-style coupe utility models produced by the Detroit Three. Yes, seriously, even Dodge had a competitor for the cool Ford Ranchero and Chevy El Camino.
Naturally, everyone mostly remembers the latter as the hero of the pack. And that is for good measure, as well as due to an incredibly strong cult following. Alas, do not think that only because it is the most famous of them all it also needs to break the bank whenever someone decides to haul stuff the classic way and live a Ute lifestyle.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a proper example. A good case in point could be made here by a 1968 Chevy El Camino that currently resides proudly with a “great running” 350ci V8 in the inventory of Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars and has a stunning 18,483 miles odometer readout. The 29,746 km measurement sounds a bit incredible, so there is also the “actual mileage cannot be verified” caveat.
However, the rest of the highlights still sound pretty marvelous, indeed. There is a four-speed manual (with floor shifter) attached to that 350ci V8 and the powertrain goodies also include headers, a dual exhaust, aftermarket mufflers, powered steering plus brakes, as well as a 12-bolt rear end! But wait, as there is more, both inside and out.
For example, the cool, light-blue paintjob is doubled by contrasting black stripes and a black vinyl top. The 15-inch Rally-style wheels look sparkling, just like all the rest of the chrome accents, and the bed liner feels brand-new. Inside, the factory black interior comes with a couple of ‘bucket’ seats and an aftermarket radio. Finally, last – but certainly not least – this ’68 El Camino is not going to kill your wallet if you decide to make it your own, as the asking price is a sensible $29,500.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a proper example. A good case in point could be made here by a 1968 Chevy El Camino that currently resides proudly with a “great running” 350ci V8 in the inventory of Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars and has a stunning 18,483 miles odometer readout. The 29,746 km measurement sounds a bit incredible, so there is also the “actual mileage cannot be verified” caveat.
However, the rest of the highlights still sound pretty marvelous, indeed. There is a four-speed manual (with floor shifter) attached to that 350ci V8 and the powertrain goodies also include headers, a dual exhaust, aftermarket mufflers, powered steering plus brakes, as well as a 12-bolt rear end! But wait, as there is more, both inside and out.
For example, the cool, light-blue paintjob is doubled by contrasting black stripes and a black vinyl top. The 15-inch Rally-style wheels look sparkling, just like all the rest of the chrome accents, and the bed liner feels brand-new. Inside, the factory black interior comes with a couple of ‘bucket’ seats and an aftermarket radio. Finally, last – but certainly not least – this ’68 El Camino is not going to kill your wallet if you decide to make it your own, as the asking price is a sensible $29,500.