Audi e-tron TT Imagined as an All-Electric Hairdresser's Car, Should It Happen?

The future of the Audi TT as we know it is uncertain. The third generation has just blown eight candles off its birthday cake and isn’t exactly a best-seller in the segment. So, how could it become more popular among new car buyers?
That’s a tricky one, because if the brand with the four rings knew, they would have likely done something about it. However, since the new market trend is to turn regular cars into crossovers, with an all-electric twist, then maybe this is what Audi’s sports model needs.
On the other hand, a zero-emission take on it could suffice, and if this is the answer, then kdesignag’s renderings might be on to something. The digital illustrations shared on social media while all of us were enjoying our Sunday portray the TT with the necessary visual mods inspired by the brand’s e-tron GT, by the looks of it.
Compared to the real thing, the Audi e-tron TT, as it would probably be named, has new headlights with different graphics, closed-off grille since there is no internal combustion engine to cool down anymore, and aggressive bumper with big side vents. The fenders are still flared, and the left front one holds the charging port. Out back, it has a completely new lighting signature, taken from the e-tron GT, and adapted to fit the design and bumper with much cleaner design. New wheels and side skirts round off the makeover.
Now, turning the TT into an all-quiet car could be the key to saving it, and perhaps making it more profitable. Some might argue that this needs to happen in order to keep the nameplate alive and make it future-proof, whereas others believe that Audi should simply pull the plug on it and move on to something else. But where do you stand?
