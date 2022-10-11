Honda Ridgeline Dumps Unibody Frame, Turns Lifted HD Dually Because Why Not

American heavy-duty pickup trucks have been all the rage these first autumn weeks. And that is for good measure, as everyone joined the party, both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
The former saw Ram thoroughly update the 2023 HD lineup to make it a force to be reckoned with. Then it was Chevy’s turn to try and snatch the spotlight with the 2024 Silverado HD (and upcoming off-road-focused ZR2 plus upgraded Duramax V8 turbo diesel) from the highly-anticipated launch of the fifth-generation 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty.
But that was not all, as a few days later, GM struck GMC Sierra HD gold with the all-new AT4X and Denali Ultimate trims. Over across the digital realm, meanwhile, the heavy-duty trucks were transformed CGI-left and right, either into Super Duty Raptors or massive pickup-based SUVs.
The latter were the imaginative work of Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who sure knows how to juggle with our vehicle dreams, and now travels down a completely new CGI dually path. So, after initially creating luxury HD trucks like the Chevy Escalade 3500 Stepside, Lincoln Mark LT 350, or Chrysler Aspen 3500 (plus a chopped Tesla Cyberdually!), he is now steering a different-flavored dually course.
The initial CGI point of inflection was the arrival of the hypothetical 2023 Toyota Tundra Heavy Duty that wanted to also become a dually force to be reckoned with. But it seems that nobody is safe from his CGI brush strokes. And so, it turns out that even Honda’s unibody mid-size truck, the Ridgeline, wants a piece of the HD dually action. Naturally, it is now also a little (digitally) lifted to cope with the transgression!
And so, we have to wonder. What comes next? Maybe a heavy-duty Ford Maverick or Hyundai Santa Cruz dually pickup truck, hopefully?
