Internet Genius Puts Together the GTA 6 Map, It’s Going to Be Huge

The historic Grand Theft Auto VI, also referred to as GTA 6, leak that took place last month includes tons of information about the upcoming game.
And while everybody believed that we squeezed every little bit of info out of this leak, someone on reddit has come up with a great idea. Using the leaked coordinates of Vice City, which were all part of the September leak, reddit user ChurchofGTA has managed to put together what could be the upcoming GTA 6 map. Or, at least, a small part of it, that is.
Comparing the GTA V coordinates with the new data included in the leak reveals a huge map that could be part of the upcoming release, and without a doubt, this is big news for anyone who’ll be playing the game.
Los Santos doesn’t even seem to compare in terms of size with the upcoming Vice City, and at first glance, it looks like the map will be at least 1.5 times larger. But again, there’s a chance this is only a small part of it, so don’t be too surprised if the Grand Theft Auto 6 map will be even larger when the game is ready.
On the other hand, it’s important to keep in mind this is just fan work with no official confirmation, so let’s not take everything for granted at this moment.
As for when GTA 6 could see daylight, everybody seems to expect Rockstar to share more information about the game this month. The company has already confirmed that the leak wouldn’t change the course of the development process, so in theory, we’re still several years away from the moment the game could go live.
In the meantime, a GTA Online event due on Halloween could drop more hints at the upcoming GTA 6, so keep an eye on everything that Rockstar does these days if you’re a hardcore fan of the franchise.
