FBI Apparently Also Annoyed by the Recent GTA 6 Leak

While the massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak that took place the last weekend was received with much excitement by fans of the franchise, Rockstar itself said it was extremely disappointed to see the internal work on the game making its way to the web.
And as it turns out, the FBI didn’t like the leak either, as the bureau has started an investigation, trying to track down the hacker that claimed responsibility for the breach.
At this point, there’s no official statement on the investigation, but Uber, the company that fell victim to the same hacker in another major attack that happened recently, confirmed it’s already working with the Feds on an investigation - oddly enough, the investigation only started after Rockstar was hacked as well, so maybe the folks at FBI are big GTA fans as well.
Furthermore, Uber explained that it’s believed the same actor that broke into its systems could be responsible for the Rockstar hack, so the FBI’s involvement in the GTA 6 leak is all but confirmed right now.
Many people seem to believe that the ones behind the attack are none other than Lapsus$, a hacker group that has already been linked with other high-profile breaches, including of tech giant Microsoft. Earlier this year, the group’s leader, known mostly as Breachbase, was arrested in London, with the 16-year-old eventually released under investigation.
At this point, however, there’s no public evidence of Lapsus$ being involved in the Rockstar attack, so it’s up to Uber, Rockstar, and the FBI to figure out what exactly happened and who is responsible for the whole thing.
In the meantime, Rockstar says the work on GTA 6 continues as planned, and while the company “is disappointed” with the breach, the development of the game wouldn’t be impacted in any way.
The breach didn’t cause any other disruption to Rockstar’s services, as GTA Online, for instance, was still up and running, with no downtime whatsoever.
GTA VI is expected to launch in 2024 at the earliest, but such information is still unconfirmed right now.
