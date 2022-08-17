GTA 6 Leak Claims Rockstar Is Working on a Big Single-Player Surprise

Grand Theft Auto V has become a real phenomenon in the gaming world, as it’s still selling like hotcakes even 9 years after launch.
But what’s keeping the game alive isn’t necessarily the remastered version now available on new-gen consoles but GTA Online, the multiplayer side of the game that is incredibly popular these days.
The upcoming new iteration of the franchise, however, is seen by Rockstar as a major turning point that would allow the company to also make the most of the single-player mode.
Reliable leakster Tez2 says on the GTA forums that Rockstar wants to expand the single-player campaign that will be available in GTA 6 with the release of DLCs. The company will therefore provide gamers with new cities and missions, and at this point, it looks like Rockstar plans to start working on these updates before the full version of the game even sees daylight.
In other words, it wants to be prepared for a long-term GTA 6 single-player commitment, especially as the plans seem rather ambitious at first glance. It’s believed Rockstar could end up releasing new cities or islands, therefore keeping the single-player mode of GTA 6 feel as fresh as possible.
Interestingly, it looks like Rockstar actually wanted to use the same approach for Grand Theft Auto V as well, but the strategy was eventually dropped, and we all know what happened then. Few people still care about the single-player mode, even though the campaign comes with a pretty cool story and lots of side missions, but it’s pretty clear that GTA Online is the one spearheading the sales of the franchise right now.
GTA 6 is currently in the works, and according to people familiar with the matter, it should see daylight at some point in 2023 or early 2024. Needless to say, it’s important to take all rumors with a healthy pinch of salt for the time being.
