GTA Online Marks Independence Day with Discounts on Patriotic Gear, 3X GTA$ on Land Races

Ahead of 4th of July, Rockstar Games announced it will mark the event with a range of deep discounts on Independence Day-themed gear and bonuses for various activities. These are all available starting today and will be removed on July 6, so don’t forget to log in and get your extra rewards in between celebrations.
This week’s update focuses on Land Races, as players who participate will earn triple GTA$. Moreover, racers who complete all Independence Day Special Land Races – Across the Wilderness, Mud, Sweat and Gears, Swamp Monster, and Tour the Lake – will receive a bonus of GTA$200K, which will be delivered within 72 hours of completion. All these races can be launched by heading to the Featured Stories icon on your map or via Quick Join function on your iFruit.
Next, Business Battles will offer triple the usual GTA$ and RP to all participants anytime through July 6. In addition to that, retrieved crates might contain the Pisswasser Beer Hat, Benedict Beer Hat, Patriot Beer Hat, Supa Wet Beer Hat, or Statue of Happiness T-Shirt, all part of the Independence Day-themed clothing collection.
Completing Lester Contact Mission is another way to earn a lot of money, as these will offer double rewards all week long. For even better rewards, makes sure to play any of the modes that are returning this week: Overtime Rumble, Overtime Shootout, Inch by Inch, and Running Back (Remix). Just for participating in these modes, you’ll be getting triple GTA$ and RP.
Patriotic gear is 50% for a limited time, including some Independence Day-themed items that were no longer available in the game before the update. Here are some of the items and vehicles you can get for a great price this week:
Also, Rockstar will be giving away the patriotic Western Sovereign and USA Chute Bag to all GTA Online players who log in this week.
Moving on to this week’s price ride, GTA Online players who place in the top 5 in Street Races Series for three days in a row will get a Bravado Gauntlet Classic for being so good. Also, three sports cars are available to test at the LS Car Meet Test Track: Pegassi Ignus, Pegassi Tempesta, and Pegassi Zentorno.
Next, Business Battles will offer triple the usual GTA$ and RP to all participants anytime through July 6. In addition to that, retrieved crates might contain the Pisswasser Beer Hat, Benedict Beer Hat, Patriot Beer Hat, Supa Wet Beer Hat, or Statue of Happiness T-Shirt, all part of the Independence Day-themed clothing collection.
Completing Lester Contact Mission is another way to earn a lot of money, as these will offer double rewards all week long. For even better rewards, makes sure to play any of the modes that are returning this week: Overtime Rumble, Overtime Shootout, Inch by Inch, and Running Back (Remix). Just for participating in these modes, you’ll be getting triple GTA$ and RP.
Patriotic gear is 50% for a limited time, including some Independence Day-themed items that were no longer available in the game before the update. Here are some of the items and vehicles you can get for a great price this week:
- Vapid Liberator
- Car Horns
- Musket
- Firework Launcher
- Firework Ammo
- Tire Smoke
- Face Paint and Clothing
- Mobile Operations Center Liveries
- Mk II Weapon Liveries
- Haircuts
- Masks
Also, Rockstar will be giving away the patriotic Western Sovereign and USA Chute Bag to all GTA Online players who log in this week.
Moving on to this week’s price ride, GTA Online players who place in the top 5 in Street Races Series for three days in a row will get a Bravado Gauntlet Classic for being so good. Also, three sports cars are available to test at the LS Car Meet Test Track: Pegassi Ignus, Pegassi Tempesta, and Pegassi Zentorno.