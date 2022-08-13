GTA 6 Will Blow Our Minds, This Doesn't Make the Wait Any Easier

We’ve known for a while that Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA 6 as most people call it these days, is in the works, but so far, neither Rockstar nor publisher Take-Two provided us with an ETA for the launch.
In fact, the two companies have so far dropped only mysterious tidbits every once in a while, somehow suggesting that GTA 6 is indeed in the works but clearly trying to avoid fueling the excitement of fans out there.
The reason is as simple as it could be: GTA V continues to sell like hotcakes, so the company has no reason to put the focus on the next iteration of the franchise right now.
For example, Take-Two revealed in the company’s latest financial update that Grand Theft Auto V sales reached no more, no less than 170 million copies since launch. This is impressive, to say the least, especially considering the game was launched back in 2013 – the recent next-gen version probably helped, but no specifics have been offered on this front.
The only thing we know is that the number of next-gen GTA V players has increased by 40 percent during the last quarter.
Now the big news.
Take-Two confirms that the “development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series [is] well underway,” with the company obviously trying to avoid sharing an ETA once again. This isn’t the first time Take-Two uses the same words to describe the work on GTA 6, so most likely, the work on this highly anticipated title has made good progress lately.
The company, however, promises that Rockstar wants to “set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment.” In plain English, GTA 6 is going to blow our minds.
At this point, the release of GTA 6 is entirely surrounded by mystery, as nobody knows for sure when the game is supposed to go live. Certainly, the good news is the development is “well underway,” which means the work on the game has already reached an advanced phase so we shouldn’t be too far away from its debut.
