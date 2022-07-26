autoevolution
GTA+ Members Getting an Italian Sports Car for Free, Exclusive Liveries, and More

26 Jul 2022, 00:18 UTC ·
In an attempt to replenish its coffers drained due to some uninspired decisions like the release of an unfinished bundle of remastered games, Rockstar launched GTA+, a premium service that provides Grand Theft Auto fans with some freebies every month for a small fee of $5 per month.
Besides launching The Criminal Enterprises for GTA Online on July 26, Rockstar revealed a new GTA+ event available for those who play the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The event is scheduled to end on August 31, so there’s plenty of time to get the freebies and rewards that some of the activities offer GTA+ members.

That said, the highlight of this month GTA+ freebies list is the Lampadati Corsita sports car, which is available from Legendary Motorsport on July 26 to all GTA Online players as part of The Criminal Enterprises, although GTA+ members will get if to free.

Additionally, GTA+ members will receive two exclusive liveries for the Italian speedster, the Graphic Montage and Geometric Shapes. Simply claim the sports car from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website and drive it to an Auto Shop to wrap it in either of the two liveries.

But wait, there’s more. Starting July 26, GTA+ members will have all GTA$ fees associated with abilities like Bribe Authorities and Ghost Organization waived. On top of that, fees on Vehicle Requests from the Interaction Menu will be completely removed, and GTA+ members who own an Auto Shop can waive the cost of repairing Import/Export Vehicle Cargo through August 31.

Furthermore, the event brings some free upgrade for Executive Offices, including Garage and Safe, which can be claimed from Dynasty 8 Executive’s in-game website. Also, GTA+ members will have increased changes of finding Special Items all throughout the event.

Last but not least, free clothing and accessories will be up for grabs for all GTA+ members, such as the Apricot Perseus Cap, Gold beat Off Earphones, and Apricot Perseus Track Pants. To top it all off, Rockstar offers GTA+ members 50% bonus GTA$ and RP on Operation Paper Trail.

