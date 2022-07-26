GTA+ Members Getting an Italian Sports Car for Free, Exclusive Liveries, and More

In an attempt to replenish its coffers drained due to some uninspired decisions like the release of an unfinished bundle of remastered games, Rockstar launched GTA+, a premium service that provides Grand Theft Auto fans with some freebies every month for a small fee of $5 per month.
Besides launching The Criminal Enterprises for GTA Online on July 26, Rockstar revealed a new GTA+ event available for those who play the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The event is scheduled to end on August 31, so there’s plenty of time to get the freebies and rewards that some of the activities offer GTA+ members.
That said, the highlight of this month GTA+ freebies list is the Lampadati Corsita sports car, which is available from Legendary Motorsport on July 26 to all GTA Online players as part of The Criminal Enterprises, although GTA+ members will get if to free.
Additionally, GTA+ members will receive two exclusive liveries for the Italian speedster, the Graphic Montage and Geometric Shapes. Simply claim the sports car from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website and drive it to an Auto Shop to wrap it in either of the two liveries.
But wait, there’s more. Starting July 26, GTA+ members will have all GTA$ fees associated with abilities like Bribe Authorities and Ghost Organization waived. On top of that, fees on Vehicle Requests from the Interaction Menu will be completely removed, and GTA+ members who own an Auto Shop can waive the cost of repairing Import/Export Vehicle Cargo through August 31.
Furthermore, the event brings some free upgrade for Executive Offices, including Garage and Safe, which can be claimed from Dynasty 8 Executive’s in-game website. Also, GTA+ members will have increased changes of finding Special Items all throughout the event.
Last but not least, free clothing and accessories will be up for grabs for all GTA+ members, such as the Apricot Perseus Cap, Gold beat Off Earphones, and Apricot Perseus Track Pants. To top it all off, Rockstar offers GTA+ members 50% bonus GTA$ and RP on Operation Paper Trail.
