Former Rockstar Employee Dismisses One of the Biggest GTA 6 Leaks

While Rockstar is still fully committed to keeping Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online two very efficient money-making machines, the next iteration of the game appears to be on everybody’s lips these days.
Not a long time ago, a detailed report focused on the upcoming GTA 6 dropped lots of new information about Rockstar’s most ambitious project of the decade. Including information related to the playable characters that will be available in the game, that is.
More specifically, it’s been rumored that Grand Theft Auto will come with two protagonists, including a Latina female. The reason, it seemed, was to make GTA 6 a little bit more inclusive, with Rockstar apparently focused specifically on reducing the offensive remarks aimed at certain marginalized groups.
There’s been a lot of talk lately about this approach, especially as many diehard GTA fans believe the franchise would lose its je ne sais quoi by going for a more inclusive approach.
But according to former Rockstar employee Aaron Stewart-Ahn, this is something that’s extremely unlikely to happen. Though he spent only a few months at Rockstar, the former employee says all the reports claiming that Grand Theft Auto would become more inclusive are “absurd and cynical,” therefore suggesting that such an approach is very unlikely.
Of course, there’s always the chance that Aaron Stewart-Ahn is wrong, which is obviously very possible given he left the company more than a decade ago.
On the other hand, we won’t find out who’s right anytime soon. People familiar with the matter, and even the earlier report on GTA 6, suggested the game wouldn’t go live earlier than 2024, so we’re still some two years away from the moment we’ll find out the truth.
In the meantime, expect more information on the game to reach the web, especially as the development of GTA 6 makes progress and new tidbits are leaked through unofficial channels.
As someone who quit working at Rockstar Games after a few months, the report of them making a more inclusive Grand Theft Auto is so absurd & cynical. Anyway the Yakuza series is better, way funnier, more humane, and has at least tried to be astonishingly pro sex worker & LGBTQ. https://t.co/C3Y8PfPl3g— Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) July 29, 2022