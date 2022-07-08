GTA Online’s Open Wheel Races and Casino Work Offer Extra Bonuses This Week

Your weekly GTA Online update is here with lots of bonuses for various activities and deep discounts on a wide range of vehicles. The highlight of this week’s GTA Online update is The Diamond Casino & Resort, so make sure to help Agatha Baker keep things smooth and to reap the rewards.
All Casino Work missions will be very rewarding this week. For example, completing House Keeping will provide players with a bonus of GTA$100K, while finishing Cashing Out will land players a bonus of GTA$200K. Additionally, completing one of the Agatha’s off-the-books Casino Work assignments will earn players a GTA$200K upon completion on top of the usual rewards.
As the title says, all Open Wheel Races will be rewarded with double GTA$ and RP through July 18, regardless of whether you win or lose. The same goes for Gerald’s Last Play contact missions. The Overtime Shootout is another activity in the game that will pay out double rewards for playing this week.
And for those who consider themselves greater racers, this week’s prize ride is the Ubermacht Zion Classic. To gain the keys of the muscle car you’ll have to place in the Top 5 in LS Car Meet Races for three days in a row this week.
Also, three popular cars are now available for test drivers at the LS Car Meet’s Test Track: Progen Emerus, Truffade Thrax, and Vysser Neo. You can take any of these cars out for a spin on the track at no cost at all.
To top it all off, Rockstar offers deep discount on more than a dozen vehicles, including some of the cars that you can test for free at the LS Car Meet’s Test Track. Here are some of the high-end cars on sale through July 18:
Finally, make sure to spin the Lucky Wheels at The Diamond Casino & Resort and you might walk away with GTA$, RP, clothing, accessories, or even the big prize, the Dinka Sugoi.
- Progen Emerus – 30% off
- Truffade Thrax – 30% off
- Vysser Neo – 30% off
- Vapid Caracara 4x4 – 30% off
- Annis Hellion – 30% off
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo – 30% off
- Maxwell Vagrant – 30% off
- Lampadati Komoda – 30% off
- Nagasaki Outlaw – 30% off
- Übermacht Rebla GTS – 30% off
