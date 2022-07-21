Rockstar’s Latest Move Is Good News for the Upcoming GTA 6

There’s absolutely no doubt that Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated game releases of the decade, and while Rockstar rarely talks about it, nearly every single move the company makes is believed to be more or less linked with the development of this title.
This is precisely the case of a massive hiring push that Rockstar has recently started, with all signs suggesting that the company is looking for new employees that would help speed up the development of the next GTA title.
It was therefore discovered that Rockstar Games is hiring no more, no less than 227 new employees for its global studios, with the positions being part of various departments, including vehicle physics and level design.
Of course, it goes without saying that these are more or less areas that are involved in the development of pretty much any game, but given the work on GTA 6 was supposed to gain more traction this year, a connection with the upcoming title of the franchise is very likely.
Some of the jobs also hint at an open-world title, which could, of course, mean the company is hiring for GTA Online, especially as it remains a money-making machine these days.
People familiar with the matter previously said that GTA 6 wouldn’t launch earlier than 2025, with Rockstar to accelerate the development of the game in late 2022 or early 2023. Given the massive hiring frenzy, the timing does seem to align with the leaked calendar, as Rockstar could therefore focus more on the development of the next GTA once it fills all positions.
On the other hand, it’s pretty clear that Rockstar is playing the safe card when it comes to GTA 6. While the development of the game has already been confirmed, the company doesn’t want to share too many details, and the reason makes perfect sense. The super-old GTA V is still selling like hotcakes today, and Rockstar has absolutely no reason to share more details on a successor that would pretty much cannibalize its success.
