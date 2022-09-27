GTA 6 Hacker Claims the Game’s Budget Is Insane

The world has been waiting for the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto for way too many years, so it’s no surprise that the recent leak has caused so much buzz in the gaming community.
The information that surfaced following the leak pretty much confirmed that Rockstar is working on GTA 6 as we speak, and while we still don’t know when the game could go live, the 2024 or 2025 ETAs are believed to still be on the table.
The most recent tidbits that surfaced following the historical leak that took place earlier this month concern the budget that Take-Two Interactive has approved for the development of GTA 6.
New evidence published on Twitter claims to show conversations between the GTA 6 leaker and other hackers, and one particular statement seems to catch everybody’s attention.
The notorious hacker, believed to be part of the Lapsus$ group and already arrested in London for the breach of Uber and Rockstar, claims the game studio is planning to spend no more, no less than $2 billion on making GTA 6 happen.
In other words, the company wants to invest quite a small fortune in the next version of Grand Theft Auto just to make sure it’s a worthy successor to the current iteration (which, by the way, is still selling like hotcakes).
Of course, the budget covers every little part of the work on GTA 6, including marketing and everything else. People familiar with the matter have previously claimed that the development of GTA 6 started many years ago, which isn’t necessarily surprising given we should theoretically be two or three years away from the moment it gets the green light.
In the meantime, we should still take everything related to GTA 6 with a healthy pinch of salt. Rockstar has promised the recent leak wouldn’t impact the launch of the game, so fingers crossed for an announcement to land sooner rather than later.
