Haters Gonna Hate: Studios Reveal Early Game Footage to Defend GTA 6 Graphics

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past 10 days or so, you probably know already that a prolific hacker managed to break into Rockstar’s systems and leak the internal work on GTA 6. The hacker has since been arrested in London, but the leak itself continues to be a hot subject in the gaming world.
Even though the work on the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto is still underway, people out there rushed to criticize Rockstar for the quality of the graphics.
One particular statement, however, irritated not only GTA fanboys but also the other game studios across the world.
“Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game,” someone said on Twitter without knowing that their tweet would eventually go viral (the message has already been removed, so we can’t link it here).
This obviously isn’t true, and while it’s hard to tell how much the development of GTA 6 has progressed, given such information isn’t publicly available, the work on graphics is believed to continue behind the closed doors at Rockstar.
The tweet, however, has been received with an unexpected reaction by many other game studios. Remedy Entertainment (the makers of Control), Turtle Rock Studios (who brought us Back 4 Blood), Bungie (thanks for the awesome Destiny, by the way), Blizzard Entertainment, 343 Industries (the developers of Halo), and so many others decided to publish early game development footage on Twitter just to support Rockstar.
This massive response was supposed to highlight just how “early” every single game looks at this point during development, with game studios, therefore, trying to support their friends at Rockstar during these awful times.
And speaking of Rockstar, the company has already confirmed that the development of the next iteration of Grand Theft Auto continues as originally planned, though no further information was provided as to when we should expect the game to land.
If you want to see the awesome response of the gaming community, the folks over at Insider Gaming have created a Twitter megathread with all the tweets here.
