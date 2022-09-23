The Infamous GTA VI Leaker and Uber Hacker Was Arrested by The City of London Police

Just last Thursday, the City of London Police apprehended a 17-year-old male suspected of hacking Uber a week before that, and also Take-Two Interactive Software, the parent company of Rockstar Games, the developer of the Grand Theft Auto series. The investigation was done in collaboration with UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU). The FBI is involved as well.
In case you turned off your internet for the past two weeks or so, Uber got hacked by someone that claimed to have leaked over 90 videos and images from Grand Theft Auto 6, probably the most awaited video game in history, aside from Half-Life 3, of course. The footage was leaked on a GTA forum by the user “teapotuberhacker.”
Fortunately, it didn’t affect the Rockstar company in a major way, with everything still going as planned as far as development is concerned. The company stated in a tweet that “Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.”
Rockstar also said that the people there were mostly disappointed because fans got to see the game in such a rough, still in development shape, rather than a finalized official version of it released by Rockstar Games themselves.
The young boy is believed to be part of a hacker organization known as “Lapsus$,” to which Uber points its finger for illegaly breaching their network as well. The group is said to be operating from the United Kingdom and Brazil.
They were also accused in the passed of hacking industry giants like Microsoft, Samsung, and Nvidia. The latter is best known for manufacturing graphics chips and cards for computers and other similar systems.
As of writing this article, the connection to Lapsu$ hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, so take everything with a small grain of salt, no matter how compelling the rumor mill might seem to be.
On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).
He remains in police custody. pic.twitter.com/Zfa3OlDR6J