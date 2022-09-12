GTA Online Offers Triple Rewards on Super Sport Series, Waives Nightclub Utility Fees

If you love racing this would be a great time to pick up and play GTA Online if you haven’t already done so. The game’s latest update offers triple GTA$ and RP on Southern San Andreas Sport Series, as part of the ongoing Spunk vs. eCola event, so don’t forget to participate in the SSASS Series until the end of this week to reap the rewards.
The Sumo mode is making a comeback again this week, and those who choose to play it will earn double GTA$ and RP. The same goes for Business Battles, so get involved (you don’t have to win) to get rewarded.
Also, Rockstar announced that it’s waiving all associated Nightclub Utility Fees until September 14, and that Nightclub Warehouse Sell Missions will reward owners with a GTA$250K bonus for completing one sell mission, and another GTA$250K bonus for completing three.
Speaking of the Spunk vs. eCola event, the showdown enters its final week, so don’t forget to place your vote for your favorite soda before the week ends. Also, eCola brand ambassadors can claim a pair of Red Glow Shades, free of charge upon logging into GTA Online at any point this week.
New cars are now available for test-drive on the streets for up to five minutes or purchase outright if you’ve already been convinced, just make sure to visit Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom:
- A red Gallivanter Baller, previously unavailable for purchase from in-game websites
- The Canis Seminole Frontier in a Metallic Garnet Red paint job combined with the Old Wood livery
- A Dinka Sugoi painted Metallic Red and bedecked in the Wave livery
- A Classic Blaze Red Dinka Blista Kanjo wrapped in the Shopping List livery (available to apply at any Auto Shop after reaching Rank 11)
- A Pearlescent Torino Red Declasse Tulip equipped with The Bad livery
Just across the street from Record A Studios sits the Luxury Autos showroom, so if you want to get a closer look at the red versions of the Benefactor BR8 (featuring the eCola livery) and a Truffade Nero in Pearlescent Wine Red, just pay a visit to the location before the week ends.
Competitive players can score a red Pegassi Osiris as the Prize Ride if they win a Car Meet Race three days in a row. Last but not least, as the Sprunk vs. eCola challenge enters its third and final week, The Diamond Casino & Resort is now offering a red Obey 8F Drafter as the top prize slot on the podium.