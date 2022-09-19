Rockstar Games Confirms GTA 6 Leaks Are Real, Says It's Extremely Disappointed

It was a very busy weekend for Rockstar Games and Take Two Interactive, and it wasn’t thanks to GTA 5’s ninth anniversary. Someone managed to find early development builds of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI or GTA 6 and leaked them all over the internet. As expected, some fans were ecstatic while others refused to believe it, even though everything pointed at the footage being real. But here’s what the company has to say about everything that has happened.

13 photos