Rockstar Seems Tired of Being Asked About GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto VI, or as most people call it – GTA 6, is without a doubt one of the most anticipated game releases of the decade.
And one of the things that seem to be fueling the excitement for the next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto franchise is Rockstar’s FBI-like secrecy, as the company tries to avoid spilling the beans on the game as hard as possible.
In other words, other than a confirmation that GTA 6 is in the works, there’s nothing official on the game, with Rockstar clearly trying to remain tight-lipped on everything else.
This doesn’t necessarily mean that fanboys out there have given up on the hope of seeing Rockstar sharing more GTA 6 details. And this is why, whenever they have the opportunity, they keep spamming the company with questions related to the game and its launch.
Rockstar’s Twitch chat, for instance, is flooded with questions about GTA 6, and apparently, the company has had enough of this. The latest streams come with new filters in place that block the mention of GTA 6, an approach similar to Rockstar’s approach on YouTube as well.
In other words, if you’re watching a Rockstar stream on Twitch or a video on YouTube, you can no longer say anything that includes “GTA 6” in the message.
However, as users on reddit have noticed, there still are ways to ask about the game if you really want to, though there’s a very good chance Rockstar ignores the question anyway. For instance, it looks like “Grand Theft Auto 6” isn’t blocked (or at least not yet), with some users turning to GTA 5+1 as a funny workaround.
In the meantime, however, you’d better not expect GTA 6 to see daylight anytime soon. People familiar with the matter said the debut wouldn’t happen earlier than 2024, so expect additional tidbits to be dropped sometime next year.
