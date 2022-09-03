GTA+ Members Getting a New Muscle Car for Free in September, Biker-Themed Bonuses

After offering GTA+ members an Italian sports car last month, the Lampadati Corsita, Rockstar continues the trend. This month’s free muscle car is the new Declasse Vigero ZX, which can be obtained by visiting Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom or the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website. Of course, GTA+ members won’t have to pay anything for the 2-door sports car.
Additionally, GTA+ members can bring the Declasse Vigero ZS to Hao’s Special Works at the LS Car Meet to tune it up even more via the complimentary HSW Upgrade offered for free. But wait, there’s more! Two exclusive liveries for the Declasse Vigero ZX, the E99 and Cattana Racer, are also available for GTA+ members for free.
As many of you might have already guessed, both liveries can be applied at any Auto Shop or Los Santos Customs after claiming the car. Besides the new freebies available for GTA+ members throughout September, Rockstar also revealed some of the bonuses specifically available for those paying for its service.
In addition, this month GTA Online will offer 50% more GTA$ and RP on all Biker Sell Missions, Clubhouse Contracts, and Extra Income Jobs added as part of The Criminal Enterprises, including Bar Resupply and Bike Service. Also, a massive 75% discount on all Biker Business Resupplies will be available all month long.
A few exclusive biker-themed items are available for GTA+ members: White Spiked Gauntlet, Hand-drawn Biker Bomber, and Bigness Hand-drawn Dome. All three will be sent to GTA+ members after logging in.
GTA+ members will also get double GTA$ on Survivals, regardless of whether or not they successfully repel the ten waves of enemies. To top it all off, Rockstar announced that GTA+ members would have their organization ability fees waived. They’ll also receive a 15% extra bonus GTA$ when buying Shark Cards.
GTA Online players who’d rather not pay for GTA+ membership can purchase the Declasse Vigero ZX from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport or through the Southern San Andreas Super Autos site.
In related news, Rockstar announced that GTA Online players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S would be getting new races added to the HSW Races Series, which will also offer double rewards all week long.
All players can visit Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom this week to check out some of the new cars added:
Also, the Annis S80RR and Overflod Imorgon are now showcased at the Luxury Autos Showroom, so you might want to take them for a spin before you purchase either or both of the cars.
GTA Online update, Rockstar has prepared a bunch of bonuses for arms traders and racing fans. As part of the Sprunk vs. eCola event’s ongoing festivities, participants will continue to earn triple GTA$ and RP just for competing, until September 28.
Additionally, several modes are making a comeback this month, such as Sumo, Turf Wars, Land Grab, and Hunting Pack, so if you’d like to jump back into the fray, you’ll be rewarded with double GTA$ and RP, all week long.
If you’re really into racing, then make sure you place top 2 in the Pursuit Series for two days in a row this week to receive the green Declasse Mamba for free. Those who just want to try out new cars can head to the LS Car Meet and take the Pfister Astron, Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, and Gallivanter Baller ST for a spin.
Last but not least, GTA Online players feeling lucky can visit the Diamond Casino & Resort and test that luck. They might go home with the Lucky Wheel’s grand prize, the Ocelot Locust.
