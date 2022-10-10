CGI Nissan Patrol Warrior Forbidden Fruit Looks Ready to Make Grown-Ups Weep

Once a big-time foe of Toyota’s Land Cruiser, now the Nissan Patrol is nowhere to be found on the U.S. market. No worries, though. There are still some regions where the off-roader lives a happy life.
More so, the Australian rumor mill has recently caught wind that Nissan has finally confirmed a flagship Warrior will make its way down under to join the ranks of the Navara Pro-4X Warrior and Navara SL Warrior pickup truck family. The Patrol Warrior, a version that has been talked about for a long time, will need another year or so before production gets going, it seems.
Well, no worries, Nissan Patrol fans can always find an escape across the virtual automotive realm. Once there, the good folks over at Kolesa will help them jump the digital gun ahead of Nissan’s regional introduction of the fresh Patrol Warrior flagship trim level. And not a moment too late, their resident pixel master (Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media) has quickly imagined the new off-road-focused variant, complete with all the rock-crawling and dune-bashing goodies that would make a grown-up weep.
Either with joy, if they live in Australia, or with frustration – since the rest of the world will forever look at the forbidden fruit. Over in America, this version would be welcomed with open hands by former Toyota Land Cruiser enthusiasts if Nissan ever decided to import it there, as well. Alas, according to information provided by CarExpert, that is unlikely to happen, as the RHD Nissan Patrol Warrior will be a partially local affair – with Nissan deputizing the specialist folks over at Melbourne-based Premcar for the Warrior transformation.
As for the technical specifications, it seems the Patrol Warrior is not getting any tuning credentials, with the 400-hp V8 left unchanged and the SUV only getting a rugged makeover – both visually and mechanically.
