Subaru WRX STi That Will Never Be Gets a Creative Lease of Digital Widebody Life

Here is a sad truth. Instead of celebrating their signature Symmetrical AWD with a cool, rally-inspired high-performance four-door, Subaru has silently joined that important 50th anniversary with the third generation of the Crosstrek CUV.
A crossover SUV instead of the great Subaru WRX STi, what an incredibly quick and fitting x-ray of the current state of the automotive industry. As for Subaru, they seem to have disappointed that incredibly faithful enthusiast base, twofold. First, with the lackluster reception of the second-generation (VB) Subaru WRX, and secondly, with the reveal that an STi version is not in the cards.
And it seems this issue is not going away lightly, as evidenced by the automotive virtual artists being among the many that keep coming back trying to find CGI absolution. The latest to join the unhappy pack of folks longing for a VB-based Subaru WRX STi is also Arnold Verghese, the pixel master better known as arnold_design on social media, who has naturally worked some of his signature CGI ideas into this digital project.
Luckily, there is no need to explain them at length, as the author took his time and detailed everything in the original post and the latest one (both are embedded below, of course) that switched the POV towards the many more rear goodies. Alas, if you care for the highlights, here is a quick list.
So, the front comes with a nice reinterpretation of the STi Concept, the sides are a bit stretched out to allow for larger wheels and tires, plus a few aero shenanigans. Meanwhile, the rear gets a complete redesign of the diffuser, a wider rear wing, and additional goodies. By the way, the gold BBS RI-D wheels nicely round out the package… which is not complete, actually. Next, we are promised a feisty Group B treatment, so we are going to be sure to keep a watchful eye over this CGI expert!
