Yellow BMW XM Dials Outrage to Eleven, Virtually Dresses in Forged Carbon Fiber

If one does not care about standing in a crowd for polarizing reasons, the latest flagship designs from BMW are an excellent choice to attract (unwanted) attention.
And now there is also one PHEV flagship to top them all (the X7 and new 7 Series, more precisely), aka the full-size luxury high-performance crossover SUV called BMW XM. Complete with split headlights and a humongous grille, plus some edgy lines, as well as a rear that would have been cleaner than imagined if not for those fugly, stacked dual exhausts.
Well, this is going to elicit some pretty strong love-hate feelings. But some will not care about that. Either because they are going to snatch the 735-hp Label Red to brag about having the most powerful ICE-powered SUV in the world, or simply because they want to stand out in all crowds, no matter the cost (to one’s honor mostly, but also in terms of damage to the bank account). And, no worries, the aftermarket world will jump with joy at the sight of this… thing.
Anyway, until the first deliveries are here, we need to imagine what comes next for tuners and whatnot. As such, Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually dabbles with tuned models, is now ready to properly mess around with BMW’s XM. For starters, the pixel master CGI-cooked a fully murdered-out specification that was properly laid down on massive aftermarket wheels and had an aggressive aerodynamic kit demeanor.
His second take, which also brings us the rear POV, keeps the new set of wheels but ditches the stealthy CGI look and dials the outrageous feelings to eleven with a neon-yellow paintjob plus contrasting bits and pieces. The latter are not just black plastics, though, and instead are made from ritzy, precious forged carbon fiber. Well, that is a proper custom flagship SUV statement, right?
