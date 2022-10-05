autoevolution
2023 BMW XM Gets Aggressive Murdered-Out Tuning Spec, Feels Ready for CGI Tracks

5 Oct 2022, 05:37 UTC ·
To say that BMW has opted for some generally polarizing designs these past few years would probably turn into the automotive styling understatement of the decade.
2023 BMW XM CGI tuning by ildar_project 13 photos
2023 BMW XM CGI tuning by ildar_project2023 BMW XM2023 BMW XM2023 BMW XM2023 BMW XM2023 BMW XM2023 BMW XM2023 BMW XM2023 BMW XM2023 BMW XM2023 BMW XM2023 BMW XM
And there is no need to look further than some of their disjointed ideas. Such as the humongous double-coffin grille of the 4 Series and M3/M4, then the Minecraft-influenced style of the 2 Series and M2, as well as the new split-headlight fashion that enveloped the big flagships – 7 Series, X7, and now the first-ever XM.

Pretty much everyone has an opinion about them, either good or bad – as they usually elicit strong feelings of love or hate, with little space to dabble in between. However, some people take all this for granted and just try to work with it. Some of them are virtual automotive artists, and it is safe to say that BMW’s XM has been making the rounds across the digital realm for some time already.

The latest to join the virtual BMW XM party is Ildar, the pixel master better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually has a passion for CGI-tuning popular or controversial models. Now, he finally abandons his recent series of socialite-exclusive series (we have seen entries from Lambo, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and even Apple!) to get right back on the customization and personalization track.

As such, his latest work concerns the outrageous BMW XM. And if there was anyone who thought it a bit too tame for their extreme high-performance SUV tastes, now is the time to check out this murdered-out virtual take on the second-ever exclusive product from the M GmbH division. It looks gnarly, it feels grouchy, it seems testy – and we are not going to run out of such comparisons too soon.

But, all in all, this is a fine (CGI) tuning job – it just works with what the OEM has given the artist and the author carefully exaggerates the initial impression with additional aero elements plus a nice set of matching-black aftermarket wheels.




Editor's note: Gallery includes official pictures of 2023 BMW XM.

2023 bmw xm BMW XM high-performance SUV PHEV CGI tuning rendering ildarproject
 
 
 
 
 

