Nardo Gray Mazda RX-7 Is Best Served Digitally Chilled, Slammed, and Widebody

The new and very exclusive (just 100 units available solely on the Old Continent) Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition is a fitting example of how to properly use the sporty, RS-specific, Nardo Gray hue.
But let us make this clear. While Nardo Gray is a color invented by Audi for its sportier models, it has now become quite popular and kind of ubiquitous when dealing with medium-shaded, non-metallic gray paintjobs. Oh, and some of these shade variations are not even painted at all. Instead, they were just quickly wrapped in vinyl.
And, just in case one needed an example of why this hue is so beloved, although the ignorant would say ‘it’s just another gray,’ here is a virtual instance of someone falling in love, all over again, with a digital restomod build project. The case in point is being made here courtesy of the automotive artist & designer better known as pistonzero across social media, who has again rekindled the digital passion for his third-generation Mazda RX-7.
The pixel master even claims that he “wasn’t going to come back to it, but just couldn’t resist seeing it in my favorite ‘nardo grey’ kind of paint.” So, here it is, the beloved FD3S twin-turbo 1.3-liter rotary-powered RWD sports car that seems to have become integral to the perpetual cult following of the automotive industry's pantheon.
Naturally, the Nardo Gray-esque look has not arrived alone at the CGI studio photo shoot party. Instead, all the other usual suspects are also present and accounted for. And those include the thoroughly slammed attitude on HKS tech, the copiously widebody aerodynamic kit, some tuning signatures, as well as a nice set of black aftermarket wheels from Rotiform.
And if you think this isn’t cool enough, may I kindly remind you that some CGI experts treat this legend with no shame, even trying to mix it (as seen second below) with the equally great but completely different Honda S2000 to fulfill their digital mashup obsessions?
