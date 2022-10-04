Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition Arrives with New Body Kit, Is Limited to 100 Units

Audi has unveiled a new variant of the TT RS Coupe dubbed Iconic Edition, featuring a new and more aggressive Aerokit. Only 100 units of this special edition sports car will be built, all designated for Europe.
Visually, this new model comes with the RS-specific Nardo Gray finish, standard Matrix LED headlights, OLED taillights, glossy black grille with a matte black single-frame, glossy black side skirts, unique 20-inch glossy black wheels with a seven-spoke design, and “iconic edition” lettering on the rear triangular windows.
What really stands out though is the new Aerokit, where the custom front apron features side flics, a front splitter, and blades in the side front air intakes. At the rear, there’s a fixed carbon fiber wing with side winglets, an RS-specific diffuser with vertical design elements on both sides, plus two oval-shaped exhaust pipes for that signature RS look.
“The name of the Audi TT RS Coupe iconic edition says it all,” stated Audi Sport GmbH managing director, Sebastian Grams.
“The edition model is reminiscent of the iconic TT design language, which at the same time stands for courage and elegance in uncompromising form. Thanks to the exclusive exterior and interior highlights, the much-loved performance of our ultimate sports coupe, with its multiple award-winning five-cylinder engine, is not only palpable, but also visible to fans.”
Inside, you’ll find two-tone RS sports seats with fine Nappa side panels in jet gray and black Alcantara side panels, to go with the calendula yellow honeycomb stitching. There’s also “iconic edition” embroidery embedded in the Alcantara at shoulder height, while the black floor mats mirror that same look.
Additional details include the jet gray door armrest and center console, more yellow accents, an RS sports Alcantara steering wheel with yellow 12 o’clock marking, a numbered badge on the gear lever and a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound.
Powering the Audi TT RS Coupe Iconic Edition is the carmaker’s proven 2.5-liter TFSI unit with 394 hp (400 ps) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque. Everything is sent to all four wheels via Audi’s permanent quattro all-wheel drive system, allowing you to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds. As for the top speed, it has increased to 174 mph (280 kph).
