Audi Confirms the TT RS Heritage Edition Is Actually Pricier Than They Initially Announced

Exactly one week ago, Audi presented the TT RS Heritage Edition in the United States, confirming it to be the swansong of the normal TT RS that will be retired from the market after the 2022 model year.
The limited-edition version was said to kick off at $81,450 before the $1,045 destination charge and dealer fees, which would have made it $8,250 pricier than the non-Heritage model. According to the German auto firm, however, the pricing was inaccurate, as the car actually starts at $85,350, excluding the destination charge, sales taxes, title, options, and dealer fees, or $12,150 more than the normal TT RS.
“The pricing in the previously issued release was inaccurate. The correct pricing is now presented on the updated press release below,” Audi said in an updated version of the initial press release.
Interested parties will have to hurry up and place a deposit, as production of the TT RS Heritage Edition is limited to 50 examples, 10 in each color combination available. These comprise the Malachite Green metallic with Cognac Brown leather, Tizian Red metallic with Havanna Brown leather, Helios Blue metallic with Diamond Silver leather, Stone Gray metallic with Crimson Red leather, and Alpine White with Ocean Blue leather. Each combo features different color stitching, save for the red and gray, as these share the same one.
Riding on 20-inch alloys, with a bi-tone finish, the TT RS Heritage Edition has a ‘quattro’ script on the rear quarter windows, as well as special side mirror casings, electric rear spoiler instead of the wing, black exhaust pipes, and OLED taillights. Inside, it sports Alcantara around the gearshift lever and steering wheel and different floor mats.
Top speed has also been increased from 155 to 174 mph (250-280 kph), and it is still powered by the 2.5-liter five-banger, rated at 394 bhp and 354 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. The engine is hooked up to a seven-speed DCT and all-wheel drive, enabling a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) run in 3.6 seconds.
