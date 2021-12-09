2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition Marks the Sporty Model's Death in the United States

Audi will retire the TT RS from the United States after the 2022 model year, and they are sending it off with the new Heritage Edition.
Limited to only 50 copies, 10 in each color combination available, which were inspired by the original Ur-Quattro, the 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition will be lived by the TT and TTS versions Stateside. The TT RS will remain part of the brand’s portfolio overseas.
Customers will have to limit their choice to the Alpine White with Ocean Blue leather and Diamond Silver stitching, Helios Blue Metallic with Diamond Silver leather and Ocean Blue stitching, and Stone Gray Metallic with Crimson Red leather and Jet Gray stitching. The Tizian Red Metallic with Havanna Brown leather and Jet Gray stitching, and Malachite Green Metallic with Cognac Brown leather and Black stitching are also offered.
Other highlights include the ‘quattro’ script on the rear quarter windows, 20-inch bi-tone anthracite wheels, alu-option side mirror casings, OLED taillights, black exhaust pipes, electric rear spoiler replacing the wing, Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with leather 12 o’clock marker, Alcantara-wrapped gearshift lever, special floor mats with the RS logo and contrast stitching, and increased top speed over the non-Heritage Edition.
Power is supplied by the punchy turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder gasoline engine, which produces 394 horsepower (400 ps / 294 kW) and 354 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque. It rockets the TT RS Coupe from rest to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and all the way up to an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph (280 kph), up from 155 mph (250 kph). The thrust is directed to all four wheels via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission.
Audi has set the pricing for the 2022 TT RS Heritage Edition at $81,450, excluding the $1,045 destination charge and dealer fees, $8,250 more than the normal model.
